And the Tengao Cries, Enough! An Earth Day Reflection

In a "lockdown" rite when people stay indoors or sit around with their fellow villagers they're able to listen to the conversations their priests are having with the earth, with divinity, and with ancestral and nature spirits. They are able to listen to the earth-echoing playing of their kalaleng and saggeypo, the story of their everyday life with the earth, waters, and sky in their chants and singing. The earth comes alive during the tengao and the villagers listen and understand.

By REV. FERDINAND ANNO

In an online article “In a Philippine indigenous stronghold, traditions keep COVID-19 at bay”, Karlston Lapniten cited the Cordilleran’s familiarity with and preparedness for lockdowns given their sabbath-like traditional rites like the tengao (or the te-er, to-or, sedey, far-e, ubaya, or tungro as called by various groups in the mountain region); that when invoked calls on people to stay locked in the village for days. This is traditionally done after planting and harvest seasons to allow the people and the land some rest. The duration of the tengao “lockdown” is dependent on the consensus of village elders.

I am sure there are many tengao-like traditions among many indigenous peoples all over the globe. These traditions date back to when the human still sees itself as a member of the earth community and not the self-imposed sovereign of the planet that the human is in at least the past millenia. The human mistook the “silence” of the earth community as deference or docile submission to its rule. Now the earth has spoken. Make no mistake. The earth has been talking to us since time immemorial, and in the last few decades it has lucidly said its piece in succession as protest to the human’s willfull exploitation of everyone in the earth, waters and sky commune. But we have not done much to respond to its protestations until today when a global pandemic can potentially infect everyone who walks on two legs and no longer simply the poor and their impoverished colonies. Record-wise, those who perished and suffered the most in all earthquakes, pestilence, pandemics, hurricanes, floods, volcanic eruptions, droughts and famines are the most unprotected and vulnerable population wherever they are in the planet. The secured enclaves of the privileged are always the least affected and disturbed. As soon as cataclysms are over, life returns to “normal.” The human stays perched atop the ecological pyramid mulishly disentangling itself from the web of life. The normal means the earth needs to die a slow and excruciating death for the satisfaction of a filthy rich few. This is the subtext of those placards that we now see in many North American cities: “our bodies, our choice.” Resting the earth and exploitative human activity while ensuring the safety of many means to them reduction in profit, a socialist flattening of the social pyramid and losing class privilege, including the race privilege among underclass white Americans. What was abnormal or a breach in the divine plan, that is, the pursuit of the human desire to be like god, has become the norm and the normal in much of mainstream history. Humanity’s insatiable greed for wealth and power has effectively fractured the umbilical cord that connects the human to and from the earth.

In contrast to these “normal-ized” ways and rites of fallen humanity, the tengao and similar rites call for an occasional check on human excess, a return to the myth of our beginnings, and a reliving of the ideal of what is normal: a responsible, mutual, and reverential cultic exchange between the human and the earth.

The tengao says enough and stop!

The “invisible hand” of greedy money, no doubt, has radically altered the rhythm of life of indigenous peoples. This is especially true in Gran Cordillera because of its rich but not inexhaustible natural resources. Nonetheless, amidst the wildly frenetic pace of commercialized colonial living in the mountain region, the elders of the communities have not been amiss in their duty to call occasionally for a pause. They plant the podong sticks or knotted grass bundles and declare rest days for the earth and its people: their way of saying “enough and stop!”

A lockdown is imposed on the community for its spiritual regeneration and re-orientation to zoe (life)-centric and earth-friendly living.

Indigenous rites like tengao however defanged to some degree by colonial realities somehow manage to get its messages convincingly clear. To a significant number of us, the tengao is saying to us that digging up gold from the bowels of the earth to be re-buried in steel vaults is not normal; that denuding mountains and clearing rainforests to enrich a few from far away who have not participated in their protection and cultivation is not normal; that submerging communities and burial grounds, and redirecting rivers to benefit industrial and commercial establishments that provide services and produce goods beyond the reach and power of the native to buy is not normal; that living beyond what the ground under your care cannot provide you is not normal, that seeing the earth and not its guardian people and spirits is simply not normal; that amassing wealth from the earth and its dweller people and not giving back and participating in the appeasement rites of the community is not normal; that seeing the earth simply as resource to be exploited is not normal; that waging war against national minorities because of their resistance to these aggressions is not normal.

What is normal is when the earth is allowed to rest and regenerate; when the community affirms time and again how hallowed the earth is and how sacred the organic connection between the human and earth is; when the podong signaling the tengao also calls in the ancestors and guardians of the earth, waters, and sky to take free reign and join in the communal event; and when the tribes rise to protect the earth with whatever they have. These are our indigenous understanding of what the normal is.

The tengao says enough: Look and listen

The noise of chainsaws, sawmills, quarrying, convoys of trucks, or even the guns of repression have silenced the earth, waters and sky. When we stop all these, we will be able to see, hear, and listen, and understand.

In the tengao and other rites, we are able to see and listen to the cries of the left out ones in the community and the ones who did better like the kadangyans are expected to share their excess and more. The “reading” that the elders or priests do with the bile ducts and liver of sacrificial animals have to do with the discernment of signs relevant to the needs of the community. The elders are able to see what is normal and what is not in the way we connect with the earth and how we imperil the life and future of our land and people when we do nothing to stop the abnormalities. Bile and liver reading may look exotic, esoteric and, thus, senseless to the uninitiated but it is, essentially and in many situations, an act of prophecy. When the elders call for the planting of the podong (?), that is prophecy and the plunderers of the earth must take notice (!). In the context of development aggression and ecological injustice, the tengao cries stop: look and listen! Can you not see the affliction? Can you not hear the cries? This reads familiar if we know our bible. The Word of God, historically speaking, did not start with “Let there be light” (Gen 1: 3) but these words: “I have seen the affliction of my people and I have heard their cries” (rephrased, Ex 3: 7). Tengao is prophecy par excellence.

A biblical synthesis

The bible is not unfamiliar with lockdowns or quarantines (“forty days and forty nights” of “forty years”). Immediately following the imposition of Enhanced Community Quarantine in early March, the social media was awash with postings of biblical texts on lockdowns, from family lockdown (Gen 7: 16) and city lockdown (Joshua 6:1) to country-wide lockdown (Ex 7:20, 12). The Joshua and Exodus texts have to do with the liberation and settling of the Hebrew slaves, while the Genesis text, interestingly, has to do with the post-deluge replenishment of the earth.

The exodus-era nation-wide lockdown was connected to the liberation of a people from slavery, and that liberation has to do with the freedom of a people to hold a festival in the wilderness (Ex 5; 1) – beyond the shadows of monuments of the human’s desire to be like god. The wilderness is the earth in its raw form and it is very telling to note that human liberation is not unconnected to communing with God with the bare earth. If we are to read the texts together, we possibly can read a tengao-like convergence where the care for the human and reverence to the earth are two interlocking faith concerns that may speak to us as we continue to find meaning in this pandemic even as we pause to observe “Earth Day (there is now a good argument why the “earth” agenda must reverberate much longer for days and weeks and for all time).”

Again, like in the tengao, it is in the myth of our beginnings that we can find the synthesis of the narratives of earth care and human liberation; and if we further include in our text-based meditations the seventh day text (?), the more we find ways how to find more meaning to our sabbath moment while on quarantine. In the spirit of the Cordilleran tengao let us reorient ourselves to that which is normal: the goodness of creation and our being tillers (abad) – from that which is abnormal: destroying the earth and all life in our rabid quests to be like god.

The tengao cries echoing that of the Bible, “Enough! Stop, look, listen” and let us all come out from this lockdown as Adam or the adamah (rאדמה) reborn. Ayee, Kabunian! # nordis.net