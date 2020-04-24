6 MIN READ

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

A small town in Ilocos Sur is taking the lead in cropping economic assistance for its constituents who were affected by health and economic crises brought by the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

On April 18, Santa, a 4th income class municipality, launched the Anti-COVID-19 Crisis Assistance Program (ACAP). The distribution will start on April 26, just after the first pay-out of the Social Amelioration Program of the national government.

The program is the first LGU-initiated cash transfer and food assistance in the region as part of the COVID-19 response. It will include all families not counted in the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) and other aid from the national government.

Also covered under ACAP are employees of establishments and companies that applied for the Department of Labor and Employment’s COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (DOLE-CAMP).

The guidelines also require the beneficiaries to be actual resident-families of Santa, residing in the town for at least six months. However, registered voters who are not in the municipality during the lockdown period are not included.

Mayor Jesus Bueno, Jr. said the program aims to provide social assistance by giving rice allowance and monetary support to respond to the needs during the COVID-19 crisis.

Under the program, each family-beneficiary will receive one cavan of rice and a one-time cash assistance in the amount of Php 2,000. Households with nursing mothers caring for a newborn child to three years old, will also receive financial aid worth Php 1,000 for infant nutrition, and a hygiene package.

The P9.57 million fund for the program is the combined amount of P3.77 million from the Bayanihan Grant to Cities and Municipalities (BGCM), and P5.80 million or 20 percent of the municipalities Annual Development Fund (ADF)

According to Bueno, the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) will lead the identification of the ACAP beneficiaries. The office will also monitor all grievances related to the matter.

“The list of target ACAP beneficiaries shall be posted online for further verification and validation. A period of 24 hours from posting shall be allotted for requests of inclusion or exclusion,” he said.

The mayor added that all complaints must be in writing and will be acted upon within 48 hours.

“A well-to-do family or any family may waive their right to claim assistance from the LGU. They may select a family/-ies of their own choice to whom they want to donate the assistance, including those who are disqualified from the ACAP,” Bueno said.

Why cash transfer?

Vice Mayor Jeremy Bueno said that some municipal accountants and budget officers raised questions regarding their decision to realign their ADF to provide cash assistance.

He explained in a Facebook post that [Joint Memorandum Circular] 01, Series of 2020, has no prohibition on the use of the 20 percent ADF for the financial assistance program. He argued further that financial aids, intended to ease the impact of the current crisis, fall under the “other necessary COVID-19-related [program, projects and activities (PPA)] and expenses.”

“If the intent was to exclude this PPA, there should have been a provision in JMC 01, S2020 disallowing it, like in 3.6.1 of [Local Budget memorandum] No. 125,” the vice mayor added.

JMC 01-2020 and LBM No. 25 are procedures regarding the emergency measures to cushion the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act granted the president authority for these measures. The former pertains to the guidelines of the utilization of the 20 percent ADF for COVID response while the latter contains the rules for the release and utilization of the BGCM.

“Instead of casting doubts, why not look at the intent of the law and the guidelines, so we can work together and serve the people?” said the vice mayor.

According to him, they considered two reasons why Santa considered financial assistance as a necessary step:

First, numerous studies showed that cash transfers provide a wide range of positive impacts on the beneficiary due to the flexibility of cash. This method, he said, gives the beneficiary the option to buy whatever he needs to meet his unique emergency.

Second, cash transfers act as a positive multiplier on local economies. He noted that since it is the harvest season, a cash transfer PPA benefits both the beneficiary and the farmer-producer. It will contribute to sustaining the local economy and provide healthier food options for the cash transfer beneficiary.

“I can provide more points to support our position, but I believe this is enough for now to defend our LGU’s decision that financial assistance or cash transfer is a necessary PPA,” he said.

He informed Nordis that the Bureau of Local Government Finance of the DILG asked a copy of the ACAP ordinance. The office intends to use it as a reference to revise the circular regarding the use of the 20 percent ADF. Also, some local officials, including mayors, already expressed interest in adopting the measure.

Complimentary programs

Besides the COVID-19 economic programs, the municipality also adjusted its existing health and social welfare programs to compliments its efforts to ease the burden of the residents during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

The mayor approved the early release of the 2nd Quarter allowance for Children with Disabilities, together with the deferred 1st Quarter grant. The pay-out commenced on April 21, facilitated by the MSWD. The town passed the ordinance providing a stipend for CWDs in July 2019.

Meanwhile, municipal scholars will also receive their allowance early to provide additional cash for their needs during the crisis.

Vice mayor Bueno said that traditional disaster response and recovery plans are no longer enough, even after the world surpasses the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the current health crisis should serve as a wake-up call for all LGUs, and the national government to prioritize public health and agriculture. This, according to him, can greatly ease the people’s burden the next time a health crisis arises.

For their part, the vice mayor said Santa would look into the further development of its agriculture and fishery. He underscored the importance of providing a support facility for agriculture, such as cold storage and processing plants.

According to his observations, during the ECQ, supply for processed foods became a problem. However, there is a surplus of local produce, which needs proper storage and processing to increase their freshness and shelf life.

“We can and should use our RA 7171 funds for these kinds of agricultural facilities ensure food security when the next global crisis arises. We should spend it on grants that will boost our local production,” he said.

Santa was also the first municipality in Region 1 to comply with the requirements for the Social Amelioration Program and received the benefit.

Spending for the people

“The crisis is straining LGU funds, especially if officials will only rely on their 2020 budget. But who cares about budget strain when you are spending for the welfare of your constituents,” explained Vice Mayor Bueno.

He then quoted his father, the mayor, saying, “in this time of need, a leader worth his salt should be willing to march into hell for a heavenly cause.”

Santa, according to him, still has some funds to spare from its savings from prior years. He revealed that from 2013-2019, they were able to save 20 percent from their Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund.

The younger Bueno attributed the significant LDRRM savings from its years of investing in developing the municipality’s disaster and climate change resiliency.

“We didn’t have to spend the past Quick Response Funds because we did not incur heavy damage from the past calamities,” he added.

Also, the vice mayor noted that they used their small share from the tobacco excise tax to increase further the capacity of their farmers’ coup with calamities and disasters.

However, he said that fund sourcing should not be a problem under the current situation. According to him, the guidelines provided concerning the COVID response that LGUs can take provides “a lot of opportunities to spend their funds efficiently and effectively in service of the people.”

The vice mayor also underscored that besides the flexibility given to LGUs to realign unallocated funds, there are private institutions assisting. He cited the P450,000 worth of goods donated by the Okada Foundation to the municipality.

Challenge to other LGUs

Santa, a 4th class municipality, heeded the challenge of responding to its people’s needs under the raging pandemic. Though the provisions the LGU is providing to its constituents may not last until the crisis is over, still, it is better nothing.

If a small town, with limited resources and a small share from the tobacco excise tax, can provide these actions, bigger towns and cities surely can. The issue now is whether they are bold enough to explore means and funds to assist their residents during this pandemic.

As it becomes clear that Covid-19 is going to be a prolonged health crisis that will have unprecedented effects on the lives of the ordinary Filipino, Santa is a clear example that LGUs have the power and means to address gaps in the national government’s response. # nordis.net