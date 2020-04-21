2 MIN READ

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas in Abra province denied responsibility for the killing of the former barangay captain of Banacao, Bangued last April 2.

“Kakailyan nga Abrenio kayat mi nga iwaragawag nga awan ti kaiyanigan ti ania man a yunit ti NPA iti napasamak kenni ex-Barangay Captain Bobby Millare,” said Agustin Begnalen Command spokesperson Florencio “Ka Bram” Baluga.

(We would like to inform all Abrenio that no unit of the NPA is responsible for what happened to ex-Barangay Captain Bobby Millare.)

The rebel spokes made the pronouncement through a Facebook post dated April 17.

A day after the death of Millare, a letter bearing the letterhead of the NPA command in the province, circulated in the community and social media admitting the execution. The letter accused said the former village chief as a gun for hire and military asset.

“Ti agwarwaras a surat ket peke! Nu sinno man ti akin aramid iti daytoy a peke a surat ket kayat da laeng nga itikaw ti husto a pasamak,” Baluga said.

(The letter circulating is fake! Whoever is responsible for the fake letter wants to hide the truth.)

According to him, the revolutionary movement did not receive aa complaint against Millare. He urged the family and villagemates of the victim to demand a thorough investigation and swift justice.

The police said the victim was sleeping in a hut with companions. At around midnight, armed masked men woke them and pointed guns on their heads. The assailants then dragged Millare, and after a few minutes, his companions heard gunshots.

Authorities found the remains of the victim, with multiple gunshot wounds in the body and head, about 500 meters away from where the shooters took him. Investigators recovered spent shells from .45 and 5.56 caliber (M-16 rifle) bullets.

Trail of deaths

Amid reports of a decrease in crime rate in the country during the enhanced community quarantine, at least five shooting incidents were recorded in Abra province. The cases resulted in the death of four people, including Millare and the wounding of a barangay health worker.

On April 7, unknown assailants fired at Ana Maria Macapagat, 45 a barangay health worker and resident of Barangay Cabaroan in Dolores. She came from sentinel duty and on the way home on board a tricycle when the shooting happened. The victim survived the ambush.

Unidentified shooters also killed 34-year-old Leo Barbosa on the evening of April 6, a former barangay captain of Guimba, San Juan. He served as the provincial coordinator of Senator Ronald Dela Rosa during the last elections. He was in town to deliver to distribute donations that include face masks, alcohol, and thermal scanners.

Cherry Belisario, 39, was shot dead a few meters away from the barangay quarantine control at Barangay Budac in Tayum town on March 27.

Barangay Captain Claudio Bobian of Barangay Lingtan in Bangued and son Gideon Ray shot and killed 25-year-old Robin Bergonia on March 25. The victim was buying at a store when the incident happened. # nordis.net