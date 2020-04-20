4 MIN READ

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — A day after closing the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, Governor Ryan Singson announced on Saturday, April 18 the creation of the Ilocos Sur Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Action Center to continue responding to the needs to contain the illness.

According to him, the new operations post located in the provincial capitol will address all concerns regarding COVID-19. It will also provide timely updates on the situation and the local government’s responses to the crisis.

“Napinpintas daytoy a set-up, awan kontrabida isunga lokal amin daytoy ta ammok a dagitoy adda ditoy abay ko ken dagiti adda ti uneg ti kapitolyo ket sitayo lang ti sursurutenda. Ket aramidentayo dagiti guidelines a pagsayaatan ti probinsiatayo without dagidiay saan a sumursurot ti bilin ti gobierno lokal,” he said.

(This set up is better, there are no antagonists, I am sure that every member will follow my order. We will create guidelines for the good of the province without those who do not want to support the local government.)

The governor relinquished his post as chair of the provincial IATF on April 15. His resignation came after the Philippine National Police (PNP) guarding the checkpoints in Tagudin town refused the entry of distressed Ilocos Sur residents from other places on April 14.

A day before the incident at the Tagudin checkpoint, the local IATF released a guideline on how displaced workers and OFWs, returning patients and stranded students can go back to their residences. However, the PNP did not honor the instruction, citing advice from their superiors to only follow the national IATF orders.

In his Saturday press briefing, Singson reiterated that the local IATF made the guidelines for humanitarian reasons.

“Saan met nga amin ket mapalubusan, dagiti lang displaced workers, dagiti natrap a students idiay Baguio, namnamaenda ti suporta ken tulong ti governor,” he added.

(We are not allowing everyone to return, only displaced workers and students trapped in Baguio, who are expecting support and assistance from their governor.)

Not against national government

In the same media briefing, Singson stressed that he is not going against the national government or the orders of the national IATF.

“Ti probinsia ti Ilocos Sur ket saan a komonkontra ti national government. Ti napasamak lang apo, adda dagitdiay ahensia a naka-assign ditoy probinsiatayo a saan a tumultulong iti lokal a gobierno nangnangruna iti provincial government,” he explained.

(The province of Ilocos Sur is not against the national government. What happened was, there are national agencies assigned in the area that are not helping the provincial government.)

The governor made the clarification amid accusations of some groups that he is not abiding national directives. However, he pointed out bureaucratic flaws with the local IATF, which causes problems such as the Tagudin incident.

He said national agencies have their representatives in the local IATF, however, those attending the meetings could not provide advice on what to do and make decisions.

The governor also criticized PNP Acting Provincial Director PCol. Ismael Yu for not providing the proper information. He said the police official was present when they had the meeting and discussed the matter.

“Personally nga adda isuna idi. Ket imbagana koma right there and then a saan a mabalin ta adda ti bilin ti national a masapol nga aprubaran ti region. Di inaramid tayo koma daydiay, awan koma naisakripisyo a kaprobinsyaantayo,” he said.

(He was there personally. He should have told me right there and then that the national ordered them that the region should approve everything. Then we should have done what is necessary, so none of our province-mates were sacrificed.)

Residents who traveled to the province after the release of April 13 guidelines stayed overnight, and another half day at the checkpoint before being allowed to proceed. Local governments provided vehicles to fetch their constituents at the checkpoint as provided under the provincial IATF order.

COVID-19 response

In an earlier interview, Singson said the provincial government continues to ensure the safety of its frontline workers. According to him, they strictly monitor the inventory of personal protective equipment (PPEs) and “don’t wait to reach a critical number before ordering.”

He also assured that hospitals are provided with the necessary PPEs. The governor said he instructed health officials and heads of frontline offices to regularly report their needs so the province can immediately place its orders.

“Anusantayo lang ta nabayag ti panagsangpet ta worldwide talaga ti demand for PPEs. We regularly check our inventory, we already placed our orders, and we thank the private sector for their donations ti PPEs,” he said.

The province had been swift in implementing the ECQ, with selected areas put under total lockdown after identification of probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The first to be put under extreme ECQ is Barangay San Vicente in Magsingal town, on March 24. The order came after a resident was categorized as a “highly probable” COVID-19 patient. The test turned out negative.

On March 21, the governor ordered the extreme ECQ of Barangay Magsaysay in Tagudin after one of its residents tested positive. The case was the lone positive case in the province to date.

On April 2, the province also opened its four newly-constructed isolation intensive care units (ICU) for COVID-19 patients. The facility, the first in the region initiated by a province, is located at Ilocos Sur District Hospital (ISDH) in Narvacan town.

Ilocos Sur is COVID-free after its lone confirmed case recovered and was tested negative. The results of the swab test came on April 16. # nordis.net