Jesus Christ is a Muddled Hero

According to David Lieder, a writer and teacher on spirituality, “the practical truth is that a man named Constantine - supreme ruler of the Roman Empire around 307 A.D. - led a group of about 100 scholars, politicians and military leaders to destroy most books about Jesus and keep a small number of 74 books that supported the government and still gave the Christians a solid Bible that could be used to give hope to the masses."

7 MIN READ

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

www.nordis.net

Last Wednesday, I watched for the nth time one of my favorite movies, Braveheart. For some reason, the narrator’s (Robert the Bruce) opening line, which I have not really cared about before and forgotten struck deep within me. He said “I shall tell you of William Wallace. Historians from England will say I am a liar, but history is written by those who have hanged heroes.”

William Wallace is a legendary hero who fought for Scotland from the ruthless King of England, a cruel pagan known as Edward the Longshanks. Wallace was not exactly hanged but was inhumanly executed upon the order of the king.

As Good Friday came, I cannot help but also wonder why Jesus Christ was hanged, crucified to die on the cross. I also wondered what it really means that He has risen on the third day and appeared to his apostles and disciples. Further on, at Pentecost, fifty days after Jesus has died, the Bible said that the apostles and disciples met and the Holy Spirit appeared in tongues of fire. After that, they went out into the world to preach the teachings of Christ.

What teachings?

What I know is that the core teaching of Jesus Christ is contained in Matthew 22:35-40 which state “Then one of them, which was a lawyer, asked him a question, tempting him, and saying, ‘Master, which is the great commandment in the law?’ Jesus said unto him, ‘Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the laws and the prophets.'”

Who are then our neighbors and, impliedly, who are not?

Those who are not our neighbors are described in Matthew 25:41 which says “Then he shall say to them also that shall be on his left hand: Depart from me, you cursed, in everlasting fire which was prepared for the devil and his angels. For I was hungry, and you gave me not to eat; I was thirsty, and you gave me not to drink. I was a stranger, and you took me not in; naked, and you covered me not; sick and in prison, and you did not visit me.”

Corollary to this, our neighbors then should be those who are hungry, thirsty, strangers who need help, those naked, sick, and those who are imprisoned.

These precepts appear so clear: Loving and serving your neighbor is one of the “two commandments where hang all the laws and the prophets.” So, why is it not so clear that you just follow this and humanity should be alright? I now believe that it is because we have those “who are not our neighbors cursed by Jesus Christ, ordering them to “depart” from him. The basic tenet of loving our fellowmen and serving them had been and is being muddled by those who control history, those whom Christ has described as not being our “neighbors”.

Consider the Philippines and the other countries which Spain and Portugal have colonized from the 14th century. The Philippines, for that matter had been under Spain’s tutelage for over 300 years. Do you wonder that these countries where the Bible was propagated are the most depressed countries in the world today? While the people read the Bible and prayed, their natural resources were being stolen from them and were made servile by those who have subjugated them primarily with the sword and the Bible.

Are we saying that the Bible is wrong? No, we are not saying that. What we are saying is that it has been muddled. Made into fake news, if you will.

Christians had always been told that the meaning of the word bible is good tidings and that it is the word of God through the writings of inspired holy men. However, according to David Lieder, a writer and teacher on spirituality “the practical truth is that a man named Constantine – supreme ruler of the Roman Empire around 307 A.D. – led a group of about 100 scholars, politicians and military leaders to destroy most books about Jesus and keep a small number of 74 books that supported the government and still gave the Christians a solid Bible that could be used to give hope to the masses. In this way Constantine cemented his authority as a ‘friend of God’ and yet was able to burn hundreds, possibly thousands, of books about religion and even Jesus Christ that were a threat to the government of that time. Constantine created a clever and powerful justification for power that has been called ‘divine right rule,’ a claim that has since been used by earth rulers for thousands of years, and which is still used by many leaders on earth today as justification for their actions and authority over the masses.”

The passages in the Bible that are now propagated are of those being meek, accepting your stations in life; thou shalt not kill; be patient; when slapped on one cheek, offer the other; blessed are the poor for they will inherit heaven… . All words of Jesus Christ being used to protect the interest of “not the neighbors.”

What are not being emphasized are the passages that could be construed as revolutionary

Note that in Luke 4:18-19, it is said “The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.” This is echoed in Isaiah 61:1-2 which says “The Spirit of the Sovereign Lord is on me, because the Lord has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives and release from darkness for the prisoners, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor and the day of vengeance of our God, to comfort all who mourn.”

It is clear in these passages that the anointed one has come to preach to the poor for the freedom of the prisoners, to set the oppressed free, have the vengeance of God so there will be comfort for those who mourn.

And for these the Christians were persecuted because in Matthew 24:9, it is said “Then you will be handed over to be persecuted and put to death, and you will be hated by all nations because of me.”

Why should they be persecuted? Because of teaching you to love your neighbor?

Let’s back track to when Jesus was hanging on the cross saying one of His last words at Luke 24:34 saying, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” I believe He was referring to the Jews who were mocking him and who brought him to Pontius Pilate. He is asking for forgiveness for them who have not reached or believe His preaching that all of the “neighbors” to serve one another.

And what of the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after He died? What does it mean?

In John 20:19, it is said, “It was the first day of the week, and that very evening, while the disciples were together with the doors locked for fear of the Jews, Jesus came and stood among them. ‘Peace be with you!’ He said to them.” In John 14:27, Jesus said “Peace I leave with you; My peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled; do not be afraid.”

Clearly, the apostles and disciples were also afraid that being believers of Jesus Christ, the Jews would also come after them. Did Jesus really appear to them to merely appear? For what? Whether He appeared or not, the point is He said “Do not be afraid.” Afraid of what? How about to continue his ministry – that of serving your neighbor.

Thus, the resurrection is the resurrection of the teachings of Jesus Christ within the hearts of the apostles and disciples.

Thus, on Pentecost, fifty days after Jesus Christ has died, the apostles and disciples gathered. The day of Pentecost is noted in the Christian Church as the day on which the Spirit descended upon the apostles, and on which, under Peter’s preaching, so many thousands were converted in Jerusalem. In Act 2:1-4, it says, When the day of Pentecost arrived, they were all together in one place. And suddenly there came from heaven a sound like a mighty rushing wind, and it filled the entire house where they were sitting. And divided tongues as of fire appeared to them and rested[a] on each one of them. And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other tongues as the Spirit gave them utterance.

And they went out into the world to preach “Serve the People.” And for this they were persecuted in His name and died many nations. James, son of Zebedee was executed by Herod. Peter, under Roman Emperor Nero in about 66 A.D., was crucified upside down. At about the same time, under the same regime, Paul was beheaded. Andrew was also crucified after preaching in what is now Russia, Turkey, and Greece. Thomas went as far as Syria and India and pierced with spears by four soldiers. Philip was in Africa and Asia and arrested and put to death by the Roman proconsul. Matthew, who ministered in Persia and Ethiopia, was stabbed to death in Ethiopia. Bartholomew was with Thomas in Armenia, Ethiopia and Arabia where they met their death.

Note that the apostles and disciples were killed by government soldiers for preaching “Love your neighbor” – neighbors who are naked, imprisoned, hungry, thirsty – basically the poor in society.

Given all the above, I ask myself again, who has the power to write history and hang the martyrs? In the case of the Bible, who has the power to burn books that were not included in it and bind only 74 books to be presented to the world where mostly are poor? Who has the military to suppress the naked, imprisoned, hungry, thirsty – basically the poor in society – who Jesus Christ commanded to be loved – for which He was hanged on the cross?

I still believe in the Bible, including the writings that were not included in it and those that are not being said so the poor could be saved from the sins of oppressors.

Amen. # nordis.net