A Galilean Approach to Rebuilding the Human Colony

Indeed, hearing what political and religious leaders, academics, and the "mainstreamed" media are saying about the social weather and how well we are doing as epitomized by their "barong-barong (shanty)-being-a-house" tsurba has become staple to us. But it is precisely the barong-barong and the dehumanized state of many that point to the fact that something is gravely wrong in the human city.

By REV. FERDINAND ANNO

www.nordis.net

“Then Jesus said to them, “do not be afraid; go and tell my brothers to go to Galilee; there they will see me.” (Mt 28: 10, NRSV)

First century Galilee, in so far as the Roman Empire was concerned, was the most unruly and rebellious of the Palestinian provinces. It was a hotbed of insurgency, a “red zone.” It was the rebels’ lair. It was a sprawling colony of the impoverished amha’aretz (people of the land); and in so far as the elite is concerned, nothing good emerges out of Galilee (Jn 1: 46). It was here that a teacher, a preacher prophet, a healer and miracle worker from Nazareth of Galilee preached a new world and organized the people around that vision. It was from here, Galilee, that the Nazarene marched into Jerusalem, disturbed the city and became fugitive until arrested and crucified in a rebel’s cross.

About fifty days after his crucifixion, the Galilean rebel became the Christ of faith to a movement that would change the world forever. Whatever happened to that change it brought to the world and all history, it all started in Galilee—with the Galilean before and following his execution and resurrection.

To revisit Galilee and to have a rendezvous with the Galilean of the gospels may offer us some clues as to what and where the changes or revisions were. (We may try to reflect on this in a series.)

The Sorry State of Our Human Colony

Why was Galilee the chosen place for the risen Christ’s rendezvous with his followers? Why not Jerusalem? We can probably take some cues from the fact that, twice, Jesus wept over Jerusalem.

“Jerusalem, Jerusalem, the city that kills the prophets and stones those who are sent to it! How often have I desired to gather your children together as a hen gathers her brood under her wings, and you were not willing!” (Lk 13: 34, NRSV)

“As he came near and saw the city, he wept over it, saying,“ if you, even you, had only recognized on this day the things that make for peace! But now they are hidden from your eyes (Lk19:41-44, NRSV[PI])

Jerusalem simply isn’t the Galilean’s vision of the human city.

It was a real irony that the city, built around the temple and its institutions, simply does not know “the things that make for peace.” The city was a center of political puppetry to the empire, of corrupted religion, and a center to systemic oppression as old as the long line of Hebrew prophets. Its dogged kowtowing to the Roman Empire’s version of peace (Pax Romana), its systematic exploitation and marginalization of the poor, its transforming the temple into a den of thieves, its persecution of prophets who” make known the things that make for peace” and suppression of dissent all make the city an embodiment of everything abominable in the eye of Hebrew prophets like Jesus. We don’t need to go into the works of the Jesus Seminar and other groups of scholars for a further updated description of the city during the time of Jesus. It would suffice to describe it the way Gary Granada described the grand unholy collusion that makes for unpeace in our contemporary human city, and let me rephrase it a bit, “doon sa siyudad ang mga bantog na senador, ang mga dalubhasang propesor, ang tinitingalang diyaryo, at ang kapitapitagang pulpito-lahat sila ay nagkasundo na ang tawag sa barong-barong ng mga mahihirap at kumakalam ang sikmura ay bahay.”

Jesus’s culmination of his life and ministry in the city, however, drives home the point that engaging the city and transforming it upside down is ultimate in his agenda. This was not lost to the gospel writers who may have been witnesses to the Jewish uprising and the Roman legions’ destruction of Jerusalem in C.E. 70, and may have seen in the latter half of the first century holocaust an occasion to rebuild and rise anew – a project now overridden by imperial history.

The Galilee Rendezvous and the Hows of Transforming the City from the Margins

Is the risen Christ meeting his followers in Galilee suggestive of how the resurrected movement should approach the “rebuilding of a ruined city”? Is this post-resurrection Galilean ministry suggestive of ways on how we can rebuild our Jerusalem-like human colony from the ruins?

Galilee indeed was home to those who were in deep longing for a new order. In contrast to the representative people of Jerusalem who have learned to live with the ways of an oppressive human kingdom, the Galileans were dreaming for social and historical reversal that will help approximate the social ideal of their Yahwistic faith. Galilee was thus representative of an approach more radical, strategic and sustainable, and more faithful to the holiness and/or socio-religious statutes of ancient Israel.

Galilee was also representative of an approach that celebrates the agency of the poor and marginalized in the change process, of painstaking organizing work that involves and proceeds from genuine spiritual regeneration and values trans-formation among the subjects (Mt 5-7), and the practice of “eucharistic” egalitarian living among those on a mission to bring about the new heavens and the new earth (Mt 14: 13-21, Lk 24: 13-35, Jn 21: 1-14). These were lost in the city. These abound among the humble and “poor in spirit” in the margins. Galilee was those marginal colonies where the work to rebuild the city must proceed from.

The Galilean rendezvous signifies a revolutionary trajectory to the post-resurrection work of Jesus and his followers. It also charts for us who are caught in the contagion a path to tread past our “Hades” and liminal moments. We are currently, at least most of us, in our shabbath and/or liminal moments that were further heightened by our passion week observances and deep collective reflections on the need to live differently past the pandemic.

The limen is a “threshold” betwixt the old and the new. Unlike the limen of the rites that we do to preserve our old ways or transmit the ruling idea and its decadent order, our resurrection nourished shabbath crosses the limen into Galilee in active pursuit of a new life in a new earth.

The risen Christ meeting his followers in Galilee is the resurrection saying to us now that our expressed passion for the rebuilding of our human colony should not be as fleeting as the duration of the contagion, that our hopes and vision of an earth renewed should be pursued with a reinvigorated activism for the radical overhaul of the global order. Meeting the resurrected Christ back in Galilee means for us that the work must be resumed and it must not be business as usual but bears the light, the hope, and the re-creative power of the resurrection. Death was an overwhelming power. It was a power and a principality. It was also imperial. It was seen in full display in the suffering and execution of Jesus. Yet the resurrection buried death forever in Hades. It was not meant to disturb life again. This is how radical the shift must be. We are going thru our own Hades experience, literally and metaphorically. Will we get out from this pit? We can and we will–for a purpose. We will rise in order to build and create a new and better earth. Natalie Sleeth, in her 1986 “hymn of promise,” penned a poetic line that could be a fitting description of what we are now and who we will be if we tread the path of Jesus’ journey from Hades to the resurrection: “in cocoon a hidden promise: butterflies will soon be free”

Like the butterfly or the moth we were made to evolve into a life-form of beauty. Our cocoons are meant to remake us and allow us to evolve into something better. We stay in our cocoon and we die with its decaying. The cocoon is not eternal. It will either thick out and prevents a new life from emerging or it will thin out and wither away to midwife a new life form. The decadent colonial social Darwinist idea dies and decays with the cocoon and the more revolutionary resurrectionist faith witnesses anew in Galilee where the work to build a new world punches the last nail to death’s coffin. # nordis.net