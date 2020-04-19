2 MIN READ

By KHIM ABALOS

BAGUIO CITY — Volunteers for the Health for the People Brigade (H4PB) Metro Baguio gave improvised personal protective equipment (PPE) to the members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in various checkpoints in the city.

On April 17, 2020, the volunteers handed out improvised face shields to the police stationed in Hillside and Upper Dagsian barangays.

“Beyond the act of Bayanihan, it was made primarily for the public’s safety,” Christian Dave Ruz of Kabataan Partylist (KPL) Cordillera said.

According to Louise Montenegro, Spokesperson of the National Union of Students of the Philippines (NUSP) Cordillera, the PNP was not among their priority for the distribution. She said that with billions of budget at hand, they could easily procure PPEs for their personnel.

“However, for the past weeks that we have been conducting our relief operations, we observed that police personnel in checkpoints do not have face shields,” she said.

The NUSP leader underscored that police personnel should also receive adequate protection even if they are not directly attending to COVID patients. She said that aside from the possibility of getting infected, they can also spread the infection without the proper gear.

In partnership with the Cordillera Nurses Brigade for COVID-19, the H4PB managed to produce and distribute improvised PPEs for frontline service providers in the city.

This week, barangay officials and health workers in Gabriela Silang, Hillside, Upper and Lower Dagsian, Scout Barrio, and Camp 7 also received improvised PPE from the volunteers.

Meanwhile, members of the police stationed in Barangay Scout Barrio declined the donation of the volunteers.

Batuhin mo ng tinapay

The volunteers who distributed the protective gear to the checkpoints are members of activist groups that the police continue to red-tag and vilify.

Asked why they are extending kindness and assistance to those who have slandered them in the past, and continue to accuse their organizations as fronts of communist rebels, Ruz answered: “Kapag binato ka ng bato, batuhin mo ng tinapay! (If they throw you a rock, throw them bread back!)

According to him, to achieve the government’s call to “act as one and heal as one,” state forces should also refrain from dismissing and defame efforts of activists to respond to the need of the people.

“We appeal to the BCPO, ProCor and the AFP, stop the red-tagging and uphold human rights amid the military-led lockdown. We should focus all our efforts on containing the virus and providing appropriate and sufficient assistance to the frontliners and the public; we have a crisis to overcome,” Montenegro said.

The H4PB also distributed improvised materials to the local officials of Pinget and Pacdal barangays. They also delivered relief packs to some stranded students in La Trinidad and some barangays in Baguio City.

The volunteers came from various organizations such as Anakbayan, KPL Cordillera, and NUSP Cordillera. The Baguio City Police Office and the Police Regional Office Cordillera have tagged the organizations as fronts of communist rebels. However, to date, they have not shown proof to the media that they can hold in court regarding their accusations. # nordis.net