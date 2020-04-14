5 MIN READ

By NORTHERN DISPATCH

BAGUIO CITY — An Easter Sunday propaganda operation by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), using helicopters, in the tourist town of Sagada, Mountain Province received jeers and condemnation from locals and indigenous peoples’ group.

Despite the Duterte administration’s unilateral ceasefire declaration due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, two UH1J Huey choppers dropped propaganda flyers on April 12. The information offensive littered residential areas, the forest, and mountains with leaflets wrapped in plastic and candy weights.

While a part of its contents informed the people of government assistance during the ECQ, the main content of the leaflet was the government’s counter-insurgency campaign. It alleges that some groups bringing aid to people are associated with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA). According to the leaflet, the organizations are merely using the COVID-19 crisis to recruit and gather support for the rebels. The material also promoted the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP) for former rebels and surrenderees.

The incident came after the military, and the Philippine News Agency reported that NPA guerillas snatched food packs in Guinmayohan, Balangiga town on April 7. The local government, including those who facilitated the relief operation in the village, denied that such incident transpired.

Mixed reactions

The incident earned mixed reactions from the locals, who have associated the whirrs of choppers to good and bad things since the 70s.

“Waay sha san ited presidente ay sag P5,000 (Maybe that is the P5,000 the President (Duterte) shall distribute to the people).”

“Reinforcement ngen di Army sa (Maybe those are reinforcement for the Army).”

“Ay relief goods ngen iyali da? (Are they bringing relief goods?)”

Helicopters coming to Sagada in the ’70s brought joy and excitement among children who rushed on grounds where the vehicle landed.

During the ’80s and ’90s, the sound and sight brought fears, as residents witnessed indiscriminate bombings. Choppers hover around the town during the height of the AFP’s military operations. Helicopters also meant the visits of high government officials, wealthy investors, and business owners.

Residents also expressed disapproval on incident their Facebook.

“Wishful thinking ay relief ya PPE nan inyali da wenno at least informative sheets tet ew isnan ikkan di ipugaw ay maka avail sinan government support idwani ay quarantine. Expensive propaganda moves when many have nothing to eat (Wishful thinking that relief and protective equipment (PPE) are what they have brought or at least informative sheets on how to avail of government support during this quarantine period),” said Gwen Gaongen.

Botbotanmel Abad noted the military should have dropped something helpful: “Kanan mi pay no kaisagutan nan inbaban da tosa. Aneyna….. ado kasapulan id waniy panawen. Baken papel ay para ilo. (We thought they brought something helpful for us. Unfortunately, there are so many needs these days. Not that sheet of paper, suitable for toilet use).

“Ay ta sat pai infected is covid 19 nan flyers ya candies ay sana da? Ay sa et sa, maawawni daida nan mangidateng c covid 19 cna community tako (What if those flyers and candies were infected with COVID-19? It’s dreadful to think that they might be the ones to bring COVID-19 in our community),” Carmen Gayyad said

Others demanded that those responsible be made accountable.

Netizen Felipe Mendoza de Leon said,” the officers and soldiers responsible for this illegal activity should be investigated and prosecuted for the terrible waste of resources and act of terrorizing the peaceful communities of Sagada.”

“What’s being prevented? All this does is antagonize people. Why spend all that money flying helicopters when local police could easily distribute flyers? The timing is really poor. I don’t think they are winning any hearts and minds with that. More the opposite. If they want to get people to trust the government, they need performance, not propaganda,” posted Steven Edward Rogers on Facebook.

“Waste of money”

The Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA), in a statement, called the incident a “waste of peoples’ money amid lack of economic assistance during the pandemic.” The group also condemned the military’s action as “an atrocious move” as the people observes the solemnity of the holy week.

“Among other expenses, how much was spent for the aviation fuel consumed by two helicopters for more than an hour? These should have been useful if used for relief operations urgently needed by the people in this time of lockdown and difficulty,” said CPA Chairperson Windel Bolinget, a native of Sagada and Bontoc.

According to him, “in this time of crisis and problems on budget against COVID-19 and people’s basic needs, this waste of people’s money must not be allowed.”

Romeo Babao, a netizen who commented on Bolinget’s post, expounded on the fuel cost of flying two choppers.

“So on this operation, I estimate your two Huey choppers spent about php220,000 each on fuel alone, logistics indicates food and miscellaneous costing the army pads it is expense… so maybe 1 million pesos just vaporized before our eyes today?” he said.

According to him, he based his computation on his experience flying for SOAR.

“We had a Hugh MD500 little bird fly from Wickenburg, AZ to Seattle, WA by way of the California coast. We covered the estimated 1,500-mile distance in about 13 hours of flight time. The Army spent over $1,000 on fuel on that flight… mind you, the little bird only spent 1/4 the cost of a guzzling Huey UH1,” he explained.

Recycled propaganda

Besides being a waste of public funds, CPA also denounced the military for peddling “recycled black propaganda.”

According to the group, the 15 alleged surrenderees the military presented last March 29 in Bauko town were “fake” and “recycled”.

“According to residents of Barangay Bangnen, Bauko, the so-called surrenderees were local residents were forced by the military to say they were NPA supporters,” CPA said.

Bolinget underscored that the AFP is using Luzon-wide lockdown as an opportunity to implement its counter-insurgency campaign through red-tagging and fake surrenders. He also accused the AFP of profiting from producing their propaganda materials and “fake surrenderrees” activities while many families are starving because of the lockdown.

CPA urged the government to spend its counter-insurgency budget on buying personal protective equipment for the front line workers, mass testing, and other medical services.

It added that the government should give its promised P5,500 to affected families using the military’s counter-insurgency budget as well as President Rodrigo Duterte’s P4.5B intelligence fund.

The 54th IB and Philippine Army websites are silent on the Easter Sunday incident. # Reports from Gina Dizon and Raymund Villanueva/Kodao