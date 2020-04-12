Man is created in God’s Image and Likeness. So??? (Part 2)

All these, to me, means, if we are created in God’s image and likeness, man should also be vengeful and capable of destruction against master oppressors and exploiters. Thus, raising up arms against the oppressors is the highest expression of loving our neighbors because it will totally eradicate those who commit the sin that make the poor poor.

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

I am one of those, who, during times of distress like this COVID-19 pandemic, seek answers in the religious realm. As often as I could I turn to the Bible as, I have quoted in my last column, the BIBLE means “Best Instruction Before Leaving Earth”.

The Holy Week specially brings back my question to myself since ever since – it is said that Jesus Christ died on the cross for our sins, for my sins. I ask myself again, what did I personally do that He had to die for me. Yes, what sin did I commit?

I also ask myself why this contagion, why is there political disunity in the finding of cure, why is there barring of delivery of the proper steps to ease the tensions, of the discovery and delivery of cure? Why is there contention between those who govern and those who they are supposed to serve? Why is there a border line from urging the governments to do what they should be doing to outright call for rebellion against the perceived inutility of those who govern?

You may not agree with me but my eureka moments descended on answering why rebellion.

Often, to rebel is questioned as in: Is it not that killing the oppressors a sin for in the fifth commandment of Moses in Exodus 20:13, it states that “Thou shalt not kill?”

I thought: check out who propagates this and are happy to make the downtrodden believe this.

To make this context clearer, we go back to the beginning, to Genesis, where it states that man is created in the image and like likeness of God and assigned to take care of the earth for their welfare. In Genesis 1:26-28: 26, it states, “Then God said, ‘Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness; let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, over all the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.’ 27 So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them. 28 Then God blessed them, and God said to them, ‘Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it; have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over every living thing that moves on the earth.'”

These verses have three major components:

That God created man in His own image and likeness That man should multiply That God assigned man to have dominion over His creations.

These three components would be the driving factors for the evolution of man and man’s interrelations from the prehistoric to the current times. These would also be the main roots of contention between classes of men.

Before the first component, let’s discuss the second and the third.

We reiterate Genesis 1:26: “…: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.” Moreover, in In Genesis 2:16, it is written “And the Lord God took the man, and put him into the Garden of Eden to dress it and keep it. And the Lord God commanded the man, saying, of every tree of the garden thou mayest freely eat…”

Furthermore, in Genesis 2:15, it is said: “The Lord God took the man and put him in the Garden of Eden to work it and take care of it.”

And men are all equal.

For did not God make men to be equal?

In Genesis 2:21-23, it says “So the LORD God caused a deep sleep to fall upon the man, and he slept; then He took one of his ribs and closed up the flesh at that place. The LORD God fashioned into a woman the rib which He had taken from the man, and brought her to the man. The man said, ‘This is now bone of my bones, and flesh of my flesh; She shall be called Woman, because she was taken out of Man.’”

Since God did not fashion Eve from Adam’s feet, He meant her not to be beneath Adam. Since God did not fashion Eve from Adam’s head, He meant her not to be above Adam. God drew Even from Adam’s side because God meant her to be an equal of Adam. She would be as in Genesis 2:18 “The Lord God said, ‘It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him.’”

Men are supposed to be helping each other. There should be no exploiters exploiting the exploited.

While doing so, man has to take care of nature.

In these passages, it is assumed that all men have dominion over every creation of God for their use, for their subsistence. Every man has access to all benefits of nature. As such there should be no reason for anyone to be hungry, to be naked, to have no abode; basically, to be poor. Nothing also in these passages emphasize that a man should have dominion over other men in the pursuit of God’s creation. So, why then did we have slaves in the earlier eras? Why do we have peasants and workers in parallel enslavement to landlords and capitalists? Why are there men who are deprived of food, clothing, shelter – the basic necessities of life – while a few deprive them of such and wallow in extravagance?

Here God has designed that man should also take care of nature for it to serve him. But there are those who pollute the rivers, who produce the noxious elements that foul the air, who cause erosions due to the denudation of forests – all to the detriment of the poor – for the benefit of the few?

For those who engender inequity by being selfish, depriving men of the benefits of nature, God has this to say in Micah 5:15: “I will take vengeance in anger and wrath on the nations that have not obeyed Me.”

Now here comes to play the personification of God: Since we are created in the image and likeness of God, we are bound to “take vengeance in anger and wrath” on those who destroy nature for their own selfish interests and consequently deprive the poor’s access to nature’s benefits.

When God said, “let us make man in our image, after our likeness,” He meant exactly that. Not that we are going to be gods ourselves but we have His attributes. As He is a loving God, so are we capable of loving as written in 1 John 4:11 which says “Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another.”

However, God is also vengeful and capable of destruction. Genesis 17 tells the story of God flooding the earth to cleanse the earth from evil men and saving only Noah and his family. Exodus 14 tells of how God separated the Red Sea so the former slave Israelites could cross safely; and drowned the former Egyptian masters.

And there are other many passages in the bible describing God as a punisher of evil doers. Among them are: Exodus 34:6-7: “And he passed in front of Moses, proclaiming, ‘The Lord, the Lord, the compassionate and gracious God, slow to anger, abounding in love and faithfulness, maintaining love to thousands, and forgiving wickedness, rebellion and sin. Yet he does not leave the guilty unpunished; he punishes the children and their children for the sin of the parents to the third and fourth generation.’”

Jeremiah 19:6-9: “So beware, for the time is coming, says the LORD, when this place will no longer be called Topheth or the valley of the son of Hinnom, but the Valley of Slaughter. For I will upset the battle plans of Judah and Jerusalem and let invading armies slaughter them. The enemy will leave the dead bodies as food for the vultures and wild animals. I will wipe Jerusalem from the face of the earth, making it a monument to their stupidity. All who pass by will be appalled and will gasp at the destruction they see there. I will see to it that your enemies lay siege to the city until all the food is gone. Then those trapped inside will have to eat their own sons and daughters and friends. They will be driven to utter despair.”

Matthew 10:34: “Do not suppose that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I did not come to bring peace, but a sword.” Ephesians 6:12: “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.” Exodus 15:3: “The Lord is a man of war: The Lord is his name.”

All these, to me, means, if we are created in God’s image and likeness, man should also be vengeful and capable of destruction against master oppressors and exploiters. Thus, raising up arms against the oppressors is the highest expression of loving our neighbors because it will totally eradicate those who commit the sin that make the poor poor.

To reiterate, God has mandated us to procreate. He has given us all of nature to help us in His mandate. Those who transgress this mandate, destroy nature to the detriment of that a sector of humanity not to be served by nature and starved, killed, oppressed – will be punished by God. And as man is created in His image and likeness, those oppressed are secured in the thought that they act as gods to personify God and punish the transgressors of the mandates.

And I believe, right or wrong, the answer of why Jesus Christ died on the cross is really to save man from sin. However, it is not for the sin of the whole of humanity but against the sin of those who have transgressed against the mandate of procreation, against those who destroy nature depriving man of what nature offers to further forward healthy procreation. Jesus died for the sin of those of who deprive man to live, to suffer, to starve.

And Jesus died on the cross to show the ultimate sacrifice one must bear in the movement to punish the transgressors for their sins. He did not die for my sin, for the sin of the oppressed, but for the sins of the oppressors.

Thus, rebels die, as created in the image and likeness of Jesus Christ.

You may not believe me but this I believe. To me, the Bible remains to be the Best Instruction Before Leaving Earth. We just have different eureka moments.

In conclusion I leave you with Matthew 13:36-43: “Then he left the crowds and went into the house. And his disciples came to him, saying, “Explain to us the parable of the weeds of the field.” 37 He answered, “The one who sows the good seed is the Son of Man. 38 The field is the world, and the good seed is the sons of the kingdom. The weeds are the sons of the evil one, 39 and the enemy who sowed them is the devil. The harvest is the end of the age, and the reapers are angels. 40 Just as the weeds are gathered and burned with fire, so will it be at the end of the age. 41 The Son of Man will send his angels, and they will gather out of his kingdom all causes of sin and all law-breakers, 42 and throw them into the fiery furnace. In that place there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. 43 Then the righteous will shine like the sun in the kingdom of their Father. He who has ears, let him hear.”

Yes, this is only for those who have ears.

Amen. # nordis.net