The Passion of the Red Jesus

The passion of Jesus was not silent on these questions. His last days in Jerusalem included his assault of the one representative institution of a society that brutally punishes its people for their poverty, the one institution that indicated how pervasive the worship of mammon or the profit-motive was among God’s people. In his few remaining days, and in the relative safety of the “upper room” and the hills, Jesus called on his disciples to wash their neighbor's feet, to break bread together, and to love one another.

5 MIN READ

By REV. FERDINAND ANNO

www.nordis.net

Red-tagging is nothing new in the charter story of our faith. The cross, one of the central symbols of our faith and devotional life as Christians, was in biblical times colored “red,” meaning the “rebel’s or the “revolutionary’s since red has been universally associated with ideologies, movements, political parties and programs that seek to overturn establishments and systems from their roots (radix/radical). The color association in this reflection ends here, with movements overturning ways, order and ethos of living, the Christian faith being bound to nothing conditioned and temporal.

Rebellion was the charge lodged against Jesus by his accusers, the social and religious elites of his time. The imperial government, still inexperienced with “rabble rousers” in the mold of Jesus concurred. Crucifixion was not for every crime offender. It was reserved by imperial Rome mainly if not strictly for enemies of the state. Was Jesus an enemy of the state? No? He loved everyone, but his gospel, the “kingdom of God,” was and it was harsh on both the political and religious establishments given their betrayal of the spirit of the law and the covenanted life. The imperial government and the local elites that included the privileged religious of first century Palestine, not unlike the glo-cal politics of today’s neoliberal dispensation, have conspired to keep the mass of the population poor. This effectively made Israel in breach of the holy life as prescribed for in the holiness code of the people of God (Lev. 17-26). Holiness had always been social and nowhere in the scriptures was it seen as realized in isolation from the wider community of the “body of God.” It was this that the gospel of God’s reign became an enemy to the existing order and its guardians.

Secondly, while Jesus loved everyone, his gospel’s call for social holiness called for something radically political and subversive. He prayed and labored for a kingdom “not of this world” (Jn. 18: 36) to come and be realized here on earth “as in heaven” (Lk 11: 2) – and it started with his work among the poor and the weak (Lk 7: 18-22). The “other-worldliness” of God’s new order and its “preferential option” for the downtrodden were what earned the ire of those who have thought that God’s reign would not dislodge them from their privileged positions in society. It is this otherworldliness of the gospel that earned its bearer the “red tag.”

Thirdly, Jesus’ organizing work in Galilee, his having bonafide Jewish rebels in his inner circle, his preaching a society where the rich have no place unless they listen to the teachings of the prophets (Lk 16: 19-31) and sell everything they have and give to the poor (Mt 19: 16-22), his march to the city from the countryside, his assault of the central edifice of a theocratic order: the temple, and his altercations with merchants and moneychangers – all these are “reddish” and revolutionary in the eye of the besieged class. We may decide for our own peace that these discomforting reddish features of Jesus’ ministry may not be central to Jesus’ person and work but this may be more ideologically-driven (revising the story to conform to the ruling idea) than what may be raw in the Jesus story?

This is the reason why this reflection prefers using the passion of Jesus more in keeping with the historic Filipino pasyon than Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ (2004). The first, as performed, grounds and historicizes the passion while the second domesticates and de-historicizes it to say nothing to our present historical and ecological predicaments.

We may have built over time a more complex social edifice and plastered layers of colors to the person and work of Jesus but the fact remains that Jesus’ gospel of God’s reign calls for a reddish defiant stance against mammon-worship and class society. Would God, the ultimate symbol of both our social and spiritual redemption, allow “power-sharing” with mammon? Would God’s reign allow a love-less rich man-Lazarus divide in the in breaking divine realm?

The passion of Jesus was not silent on these questions. His last days in Jerusalem included his assault of the one representative institution of a society that brutally punishes its people for their poverty, the one institution that indicated how pervasive the worship of mammon or the profit-motive was among God’s people. In his few remaining days, and in the relative safety of the “upper room” and the hills, Jesus called on his disciples to wash their neighbor’s feet, to break bread together, and to love one another. His instructions to his disciples were not harmless moral codes for personal holiness. These were meant to transform his followers into becoming kingdom partisans and revolutionaries whose primary agenda is to turn the world upside down.

Jesus’ entry at the city gates and the ecstatic and triumphal feel that it generated among the people, in other words, were but the beginning of the last phase of the “way of the cross” for Jesus. As exemplified in his short life, the way of the cross requires being seized by a social vision, being convicted by its truth, being circumcised in heart and transformed inside out. We saw this as prefacing the ministry of Jesus from his baptism to his sojourn in the wilderness. To walk the way of the cross requires commitment to simple living, commitment to the welfare of the neighbor and the uplift of the downtrodden, and the commitment to share the good news of a new and just world and, thus, to tread the path less traveled. To walk the way of the cross requires the courage to say “yes” to the cup of suffering: to expose injustice, defy the aggression of the powerful, and resist evil. This was the life and ministry of Jesus. It showed us how holiness when lived following the way of the cross may turn “red.”

It is this passion of the red Jesus that we need if we are to come out triumphant from this pandemic. Going out of this crisis unreconstructed would not help us recover beyond our old self-destructive selves. We need to be born anew in the Spirit and embrace simpler egalitarian living and a more selfless proletarian consciousness; this involves being born anew to God’s wider web of relationship and interconnectivity. It is the passion of the red Jesus that we need if we are to muster the courage to ask ourselves why the masses of our people are poor, [or why social scientists or some cursory observation see no qualitative difference between the current state of the struggling middle class and those of the poorest of the poor at this time of the pandemic and all times]; why we need to destroy our rainforests, mountains, skies, and waters and risk incurring the wrath of our disrespect to maintain the lifestyle of the few; why we need to spend trillions of dollars for the manufacture of weapons of mass destruction and practically nil to feed and treat millions who are dying of hunger and curable illnesses. These are questions that continue to unsettle the guardians of a mammomanic order that has not only caused this pandemic but also aggravated our mass desperation with the gross inequity that it has created in our world. Indeed, as can be gleaned from the very recent experiences of communities and churches that have rallied against the coal plant and dam projects in the provinces of La Union (Luna) and Ilocos Sur (Salcedo), these questions can get you tagged “red”: a terrorist.

But “red” (?), again, is as old as Christianity and its traditions. “Red” to us is the burning bush, the cup of suffering, the cross of Golgotha, the blood of Jesus poured out “for you and for many,” the Pentecostal tongues of fire, and the blood of our martyrs. These traditions “terrorized” none but pharaohs, empires and tyrants. They gave life, not death. # nordis.net