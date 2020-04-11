4 MIN READ

By GINA DIZON

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Food relief reached 309 families in identified parts of Baguio City, La Trinidad and Itogon Benguet in response to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Serve the People Brigade (STPB) – Cordillera Disaster Response Network, composed of activist groups and institutions, delivered the food relief packs. Each pack consisted of 25 kilograms of rice, 2.5 kg of vegetables, and assorted groceries of cooking oil, salt, sugar, monggo beans, dried fish, and canned goods.

According to Daisy Bagni of Organisasyon dagiti Nakurapay ng Umili iti Syudad (ORNUS), the content of each pack can last for at least 10 days for a family composed of five members. Members of their organizations are among those who benefited from food assistance.

Recipients of the food relief are residents of 30 barangays in Baguio City, nine barangays in La Trinidad, Benguet, and one barangay in Itogon. The beneficiaries came from low-income families, most of which work in the informal sector, such as vendors, jeepney drivers, musicians, and construction workers. STPB prioritized the elderly, sick and recovering from sickness, persons with disability, and stranded students.

LINE UP. Members of the Ububbo Women’s Cooperative in San Luis Extension receive food packs from STPB. Migrants from Saclit, Sadanga, Mountain Province comprised most of the members. Photo by Sherwin De Vera.

One among the beneficiaries, a mother, expressed relief after receiving the food pack. According to her, she just cooked the last rice supply they have. She was thinking of borrowing rice from the store.

Also, one recipient in Pinget, Baguio City, said, “Salamat unay. Ibingayak ni adingko ken maysa a kasinsinko. Agpapadakami nga awanen panggedan ket awanen maisaang (Thank you so much. I will share this food with my cousin. We are in the same situation affected with no livelihood and no food to cook).”

The support given by organizations, groups, and individuals and facilitated by the STPB reached the beneficiaries of March 20 to April 9.

Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA) Chairperson Windel Bolinget said they rechanneled some funds for the Cordillera Day celebration to purchase the food items. The group canceled the annual occasion, held every April 24 in consideration of public health and safety amid the COVID-19 crisis.

CPA is one of the lead organizations of the SPB-CDRN with member organizations from different parts of the Cordillera region. The militant organization annually celebrates the April 24 death of Kalinga pangat Macliing Dulag who fought against the damming of the Chico River in the ’70s.

STPB delivered food relief and Vitamin C to 26 families in Baguio City last week of March, followed by the distribution of 280 sacks of rice in identified areas April 7-9. Also, 23 stranded students were given relief packs, which contained 10 kilograms of rice, vegetables, and grocery items per pack.

CPA Secretary-General Sarah Dekdeken said, “the STPB identified poor families and displaced workers in the informal sector who have no source of money to buy food. We chose to distribute one sack of rice per family so that it could last for more days, especially since the government extended the lockdown to April 30.”

WOMEN POWER. A member of ORNUS from UP Village, Brgy. Irisan, Baguio City carries the sack of rice and groceries she received from STPB. Most of those who lined-up for the food pack are mothers, who are usually responsible for budgeting available family resources. Photo by Sherwin De Vera.

“We have encountered numerous requests for food relief belonging to poor families. Quite a number have also sent us messages requesting for food relief, saying they are running out of food, and they do not know where to get food for their children,” Dekdeken added.

The group conducted the relief operation amid growing complaints of food relief from the government not reaching some areas. STPB responded to the communities, which aired similar grievances on social media.

One food relief pack distributed by local government units/DSWD is composed of six kilograms of rice, six canned goods, five sachets of coffee, five sachets of milo, and five noodles.

STPB aims to distribute food relief to families to other parts of the Cordillera.

CPA appeals for support for food relief, vitamins and essential medicines, and materials for the making of protective equipment as face masks and face shields.

“It is heartbreaking to learn many, especially the poor, are in dire need of economic aid and relief, but our food relief is not enough. Duterte has announced billions, but it’s not reaching them. So, we ask where is the money?” Bolinget said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has announced a P200 billion food and cash subsidy for 18 million Filipinos in furtherance to the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act granting the President special powers to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The STPB calls for donations to help in their relief operations, considering the extended lockdown to April 30.

For donations and inquiries, contact Serve the People Brigade – Cordillera Disaster Response Network, Health for the People Brigade, and Cordillera Peoples Alliance via Facebook pages in private message. Email cpa@cpaphils.org and mobile number: 0917-155-1570. # nordis.net