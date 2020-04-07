2 MIN READ

By KIMBERLIE QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Rights advocates called out the “shoot to kill” order of Police Regional Director BGen. R’win Pagkalinawan against “communist organizers,” stressing that membership with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) does not constitute crime or terrorism.

The Cordillera police chief made the statement following the pronouncement of President Rodrigo Duterte in an April 1 televised public address. The president ordered the police, military, and local officials to shoot quarantine violators and communists.

Pagkalinawan told a local media that he would order police snipers to shoot “communist organizers” who will “unnecessarily organize the masses at this time.”

The Cordillera Human Rights Alliance (CHRA) said this is not the first time the president issued a shoot to kill order at the expense of human rights. They noted that the command to shot persons without due process alone is a violation of an individual’s right to live.

“We have heard these lines before in the government’s war against drugs. Have they addressed the drug problem? No, at the cost of lives lost to extrajudicial killings running to more than 20,000. No, at the expense of the rule of law, justice, and human rights,” CHRA said.

CHRA said that the shoot to kill order endangers anyone who will raise legitimate demands. Respect for human rights is crucial, according to them, especially at a time when merely asserting fundamental rights such as food and health service. The statement also stressed that such pronouncements would make individuals politically vilified by the government more vulnerable to attacks from state agents and government zealots.

“As if being a communist is synonymous to terrorism to merit a ‘shoot to kill’ order given the principles of human rights and international humanitarian laws,” the group added.

Under Philippine laws, membership to the CPP is not illegal. The Philippine Congress repealed the Anti-Subversion Law of 1957 (Republic Act No. 1700) and Presidential Decree 1835 of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos in 1992. Also, the terrorist tag against the CPP has no legal basis pending the court decision on the petition to proscribe the organization as a terrorist, as stated under the Human Security Act.

Meanwhile, Baguio multi-sectoral group Tongtongan ti Umili said Pagkalinawan’s order like that of the president’s pronouncement is an affront to democracy. The group said it is the police’s mandate to uphold and protect human rights and dignity, especially in the middle of the nation’s war against CoVid19.

“The shoot to kill order plays no role in addressing the health and humanitarian crisis we are facing now,” Tongtongan said.

In a separate statement, Amnesty International called on the president to immediately stop resorting to violence and instead initiate a dialogue with affected residents.

“We call on the President to immediately cease his dangerous incitement to violence against those who may be critical of the government during CoVid 19 pandemic,” the international rights watchdog said. # nordis.net