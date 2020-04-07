2 MIN READ



By KIMBERLIE QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — A member of the medical community reminded everyone to be cautious about making pronouncements on the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the city, especially when using the term “flattening the curve”.

Infectious disease doctor, Rhoda Fajardo, said that using the term carelessly could give “a false sense of security” to the public. She stressed the matter during the meeting between medical practitioners and city officials on Monday, April 6.

“I would like to caution everybody especially when we are talking about flattening the curve because we see in social media that we don’t have positive cases in the last eight days, we say that the curve is already flattening,” she said.

According to her, it is still too early to judge if the cases of COVID-19 have reached its peak.

“We don’t know yet if we have already reached the peak as a nation. We should not use this term yet; it is misleading,” she said.

Fajardo said that they must first ascertain that the infection reached its peak. Also, she noted that it would take months before they can be “certain about flattening the curve.

On April 2, City Health Officer Dr. Rowena Galpo said the city has already reached its peak. According to her, they are in the course of flattening the curve, citing the absence of new cases. However, she noted the ECQ has yet to expire on April 12, and testing is still ongoing.

“We hope that we could maintain the zero positive cases,” she said.

She said the city has 93 PUI on home quarantine that needs to undergo rapid testing.

“But we only have 60 screening kits, so we will have to prioritize,” she said.

Galpo explained that after the rapid testing, those who will test positive would have to undergo the confirmatory testing at the Baguio General Hospital.

The rapid testing determines if one has developed antibodies for COVID but will not determine if the patient has the virus.

As of April 6, Baguio has 13 confirmed cases with eight admitted in the hospitals, five have recovered and one death. # nordis.net