Riot police storms anti-OceanaGold barricade

By DEO MONTESCLAROS

BAGUIO CITY (Updated April 7, 3:20 pm) — Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the Philippine National Police, using excessive force, to dispersed residents of Didipio in Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya who were guarding the barricade against OceanaGold Philippines, Inc. (OGPI), at around 4:00 pm on April 6.

Police, bearing letter from Malacañang signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, forced the entry of the company’s fuel tanker to replenish the company’s dwindling diesel supply for its operation. They escorted the truck despite the opposition from the local governments — the barangay up to the province.

The PNP pitted about 100 personnel, in full riot gears, from its regional and provincial offices to about 29 residents, most of whom were women. They also arrested community leader Roland Pulido of the Didipio Earth Savers Movement Association (DESAMA). The police charged him of violating Republic Act No. 11332 (Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act) and Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code.

Didipio Punong Barangay Erenio Bobola and Kagawad Julie Simongo accompanied him to ensure his safety until he was able to post the P6,000 bail on April 7.

In an interview by Nordis, Simongo said the police forces shoved the women and the elderly at the barricade to force their way through. According to her, police officers in plainclothes also beat Pulido while in transit to the Kasibu Police Station.

“Saanmi a ninamnama nga agbalin a bayolente. Peaceful met ti inkastami a nakabarikada ken nakipatangkami a nasayaat, impalawagmi no apay a saanmi a mapalubusan diay tanker a sumrek (We did not expect that it would turn violent. We were peaceful, we talked to them nicely and explained why we could not allow the tanker to enter),” said Simongo.

A video clip showed Samahang Pangkarapatan ng Katutubong Manggagawa at Magsasaka Inc. (SAPAKKMI) chairwoman Minda Dummang negotiating with an officer of the Kasibu Municipal Police Station.

Simongo recalled that after the exchange, the Kasibu police officer talked to the ground commander from the Nueva Vizcaya Police Office (NVPO) and Police Regional Office 2 (PRO2), and then violence ensued.

In Facebook videos she uploaded, wails and screams can be heard as law officers rammed their way through the barricade with riot shields.

The kagawad narrated that the police and tanker arrived at the barricade site mid-day. Despite the existing travel restrictions, they came unannounced, no coordination with the municipal and barangay officials.

OVERKILL. Around 100 PNP personnel are at the gates of Brgy. Didipio to allow the entry of Oceanagold’s fuel tanker. Photo courtesy of ANVIK.

Dodging the quarantine

Local environmental group Alyansa ng Novo Vizcayano Para sa Kalikasan (ANVIK) condemned the use of excessive force and the arrest of DESAMA’s Pulido by the police.

“Tila ginamit at sinamantala ang patakaran ng quarantine na social distancing upang hindi marami at buong kayang mapigilan ng mamamayan ang pagpasok ng krudo (It seems like they took the opportunity to use quarantine protocols on social distancing so the people cannot fully oppose the entry of the fuel fully),” the group said on the incident.

Simango echoed ANVIK’s sentiment. “Dahil kakaunti ang nagbabantay, sinamantala nila ang pagpasok (They took advantage since only a handful were watching the barricade),” she said.

“A sneak attack. While the enhanced community quarantine restricts everyone, the PNP conducted a dispersal operation to hammer through the refuelling shipment for the illegal operation of OceanaGold,” said Leon Dulce, National Coordinator of Kalisakasan People’s Network for the Environment.

He also condemned Malacañang’s coddling OceanaGold amid the pandemic. According to him, the incident is the latest among many mining companies enjoying exemptions from quarantine protocols despite public health risks.

“It is infuriating that the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte has done more to care for large-scale mining corporations than to respond to the millions of Filipino who are facing starvation, police brutality, and unchecked contamination of the COVID-19 virus,” Dulce added.

Continuing fight

Meanwhile, for Simango, the incident was a show of strength and resolved for the people of Didipio.

“Diay pasamak itatta, mangipakita ti kasaganaan ti tattao iti panangirupir da nga saanen nga agtuloy ti operasyon ti OceanaGold (What happened earlier just shows the readiness and firm opposition of the people against OceanaGold’s operations),” she said.

ANVIK, the United People of Kasibu coalition, together with local government units have set up the barricade in July 2019 against the illegal operations of the mining company.

OceanaGold’s Financial or Technical Assistance Agreement (FTAA) expired in June 2019, resulting in restraining orders from the provincial government of Nueva Vizcaya.

Rights and environmental organizations in the province filed a petition November last year to the national government against the Australian-Canadian mining company due to alleged violations of people’s right to clean water, livelihood, human rights, and the plunder of natural resources. # nordis.net