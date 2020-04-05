Lou Tangco, revolutionary doctor and hero of the masses

5 MIN READ

By CAROL P. ARAULLO, M.D.

Dr. Lourdes Dineros Tangco was fondly called Lou or LuoTang by her close friends in the national democratic movement. The first thing I will always remember her by is her hearty, infectious laughter whether engaged in friendly banter or in an earnest political discussion. She was also quite inquisitive, never taking things at face value, always trying to look at the underlying reasons to explain a situation or a problem that stood in the way of forging ahead with what had to be done. She walked her talk. Once she fully grasped what were the real and deeper reasons for the mass poverty, misery, and ill-health of the majority of our people, i.e social inequality and injustice perpetrated by a ruling elite that monopolized economic and political power, she fully and unwaveringly committed herself to be a part of the struggle for national and social liberation.

Lou came from an upper-middle-class family; her father was a well-respected and successful orthopedic surgeon who also served as a member of the UP Board of Regents at one point. Her mother died early of cancer. But as long as I can remember, Lou never exhibited any of the trappings of her comfortable, even privileged, upbringing. She dressed simply, enjoyed simple pleasures and was easy going. She carried a certain self-assured composure that did not come from being an “anak ng Diyos” or what we called the scion of doctors who were also professors at the UP College of Medicine-Philippine General Hospital. She was not one to compare herself with others but she just did her thing whether it was surviving the rigors of medical school and 36 to 48-hour hospital duties at PGH or going full-time into primary health care/community medicine in the far-flung areas of the Cordilleras after graduation. Madali at magaang siyang makasama kahit may kakulitan minsan. She was well-liked and could relate well to people from all walks of life.

I remember her funny, unforgettable stories about life with the Kalinga people as a rural physician. She immersed herself in their world: she ate what they ate, slept in their homes, wore their native clothing, and learned their language. She was more than a doctor, she was a teacher, an organizer, and a beloved friend.

I lost touch with her after a while except I would sometimes run into her at the countless protest actions and demonstrations in Manila. She was with the contingent of workers. She had grown quite sunburnt and her attire would not at all suggest that she was middle class and a medical professional to boot. She gave me an inkling that she was doing trade union organizing. She still exhibited her trademark endearing smile and hearty laugh but she also gave intimations of her difficulties and frustrations in her new line of work.

I heard she had gotten married and bore a son who I met once when he was still quite young. Then I heard he had gotten into medical school following her mother and grandfather’s footsteps. I also heard Lou was very active with the UP Medical Alumni Association acting as class President during one of their landmark alumni homecomings.

So it was a complete surprise when I read the news that a certain Lourdes Dineros Tangco, allegedly a member of the National Health Bureau of the CPP-NPA, was killed in an early morning raid of a house in Baguio City that left two others dead. I had to ask friends what Lou’s middle name was and having put two and two together, I eventually was able to make contact with her relatives.

The AFP’s version of the killing of Lou and her two companions is the classic “nanlaban” scenario. They were allegedly going to serve a search warrant on the Baguio residence but were surprised when the inhabitants of the house shot it out with them. Curiously, the raid took place early morning, when presumably Lou and her companions would have been fast asleep and thus taken by surprise. There is a photo of a bloodied woman lying prone with a gun at her back accompanying the news report attributed to the AFP. The only explanation why the three would have chosen to suicidally exchange fire is that they are all members of the CPP-NPA with one of them, Julius Giron, allegedly a top NPA commander. Only an independent investigation into the massacre of these three can provide the facts and circumstances that can lead to the truth of their demise.

But as far as many of her comrades and close friends can categorically state, Lou was a revolutionary and a doctor. She used her medical knowhow and skills to serve the masses and the revolutionary movement. It is incomprehensible that she would react with a blazing gun in a situation where she and her companions, one of them elderly and seriously ill, were likely outnumbered and outgunned. I firmly believe that the intent of the raid was to kill Giron and his companions.

To add insult to injury, the AFP came out with a video of her remains being airlifted by the military and turned over to her relatives. In this video, they claim that the military gave Lou the chance to peaceably surrender but she refused and instead resisted arrest thus her untimely demise, which the military purports to regret. I happen to know that the family had to resort to asking assistance from the AFP for Lou’s remains to be brought to Manila from Baguio because of the impending lockdown of NCR on March 15. The family was constrained to accept the AFP’s condition that the “Left” not be allowed to “politicize” her death, which I took to mean there should be no memorials or tributes organized by fellow activists during her wake.

It is not only ironic but the height of opportunism that the AFP now has a video with their propaganda narrative that she was not a victim of human rights violation perpetrated by the state but someone whom the AFP magnanimously tried to allow to surrender and even in death, they again magnanimously accorded her a decent turn over to her family with uniformed men carrying her casket.

The AFP likely did not realize that the woman they had summarily executed was a bona fide doctor with a high standing in the medical community and with influential relations and friends. She could have just been a statistic as far as they are concerned. That is why they tried to preempt the storyline of who she is, how she died and why.

Frothing-in-the-mouth anti-communist and rabid member of the NTF-ECLAC General Parlade had the gall to tweet: “In times of crisis like COVID19, Ma Lourdes Dineros Tangco of the CPP Health Bureau chose to fight it out with government forces than be captured. She should be helping our affected communities BUT NO her warped ideological belief tells her that her services are exclusive for NPAs.”

Such trash talk only gives fascists such as Parlade more brownie points for another promotion in the AFP ladder and reveals the true character of the regime and reactionary system that he serves. While Dr. Lourdes Dineros Tangco will be forever remembered and hailed as a martyr and a hero to the masses that she selflessly and wholeheartedly served as a revolutionary doctor. # nordis.net