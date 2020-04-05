Some Musings on our Sabbath Moment

"Sabbath is always about re-generation, the moment to begin anew, to rebuild, to create a new reality that negates the many temporalities of accumulated injustice in our society. "Shabbat" in its biblical context has to do with the poor catching up, slaves needing relief, or captives and debtors needing some release or, as "reinterpreted" by Jesus, with the hungry needing to be fed, the sick and ostracized needing to be made whole, or the poor needing some reason to be resilient with life."

By REV. FERDINAND ANNO

In view of how many have correctly and constructively reframed our Enhanced Community Quarantine (now Extreme ECQ) regime into a “sabbath moment” or a prolonged period of rest and reflection, we may as well meditate on this experience in relation to what the biblical word shabbāth may be saying to us.

Shabbāth in Judaeo Christianity is a moment of worship and everyone rests, heaven and earth (Ex 20: 8-11). Be it the Jewish Sabbath on Saturdays or the Christian Sabbath on Sundays, the setting aside of a day to put a stop to all our humanly pursuits to connect with God is rooted in the event of the Exodus’ reconstruction of the narrative of life’s beginnings. All texts from creation story to all of the Mosaic books calling for the observance of sabbath on the seventh day (ex. Gen 2: 3) should be interpreted within the framework of God’s self-disclosure in the exodus event. Even “first day of the week” or “resurrection day” is not to be dissociated from the primal event of the Hebrew slaves’ liberation from bondage (doing so would be heretical!). Most of our theologies of life’s rising from death are, in part, appropriations of the social vision, hopes and historical yearnings of the Hebraic faith by the early church or the “new Israel” as it expanded its religious horizons and consciousness to answer other questions existential to the non-Hebraic gentile world.

Sabbath and Resting in Other Traditions

Shabbāth as a religious institution is not unique to Judaeo Christianity and the other major religions. Statutes akin to the shabbāth are also present and religiously observed by indigenous groups like those who observe tengao or begnas in the Cordillera region of northern Philippines. These various Igorot sabbath observances equally find the need to reconnect with divinity and these require putting a halt to everything to the relief of the umili and the land. These are proven to have ecologically regenerative effect and are experienced to be deeply spiritual communal rites.

Sabbath in both Judaeo-Christianity and indigenous religious traditions are not separate from the concept and practice of “rest,” “fallow” (Ex 23: 11), “jubilee”, “release” (Lev 25) and “holiness” (Lev 17-27). There cannot be a compartmentalization of these religious codes and statutes and must be observed and lived as one undivided whole or a continuum that spans the ritual and the life-rite, the symbolic and the real, the ecological and the political.

In a world where capitalism or the worship of profit holds more sway, the concept of sabbath is an anathema. Some employers even see their employees’ “sabbatical” leave more as a setback to their profiteering than an occasion for both the employees and the company to regenerate. “Greedy money” (from Duchrow & Hinkelammert’s Transcending Greedy Money, 2012) must be worshipped 24/7 and all earth must roll synchronically as one machine to generate more profit for the rich and powerful. The shabbāth is thus a politically defiant act as much as it is an act of communion with God and and God’s earth.

Contrary to our dichotomized view of reality, the shabbāth is not a temporal or a 24-hour-a-week retreat from life. Sabbath is always about re-generation, the moment to begin anew, to rebuild, to create a new reality that negates the many temporalities of accumulated injustice in our society. Shabbāth in its biblical context has to do with the poor catching up, slaves needing relief, or captives and debtors needing some release or, as “reinterpreted” by Jesus, with the hungry needing to be fed, the sick and ostracized needing to be made whole, or the poor needing some reason to be resilient with life. Sabbath, in other words, is not an innocent and esoteric archaic icon of time-warped religionists but a guidepost to understanding the redemptive and creative power of the holy.

Many of us may yet to explore what lies beyond the horizons of our egomanic piety to see the ecological and socio-political implications of our shabbāth spirituality. The ongoing pandemic seemed to be doing more in this area of holistic spiritual enlightenment than our catechism in the churches?

Sabbath and the Peace Talks

What further reframes this ECQ into a shabbāth moment is the fact that it has also brought in new hopes and possibilities for genuine and lasting peace in the country. Immediately following the government’s directive to put the country in an enhanced community quarantine, the National Democratic Front immediately unilaterally declared a ceasefire. Despite its being met with cold shoulder by the defense and military establishment some possibilities opened up and hopes were kindled. This is one opportunity for both the GRP and the NDFP to rethink their positions, commit to resuming the talks, and moved up the agenda as set forth in the 1992 Hague Joint Declaration. These agenda that include provisions on human rights and international humanitarian law, socio‑economic reforms, political and constitutional reforms, and cessation of hostilities are actually other names for the more strategic frames of all mitigating measures being proposed to address the current crisis. These talking points also resonate with the global economic and political adjustments that the international community may consider in the light of our harrowing experience as a human family.

There have been some noxious incidents of killings, arrests and harassments of activists and human rights advocates in the past few weeks despite the state machineries’ supposed preoccupation with the fight against virus but these would not dampen our hopes for the resumption of peace talks.

Yes, shabbāth moments are meant to make us commune with God and it is this moment with God that we come to realize as abhorrent and unbecoming of creation our idiotic mania for profit, our profiteering from the war industry included. Our very own sabbath moment is calling us to start talking to address the roots of insurgency and how to reverse what Buklod and Bamboo sing as the “tatsulok (social pyramid).” This is the one proven roadmap to peace; and a fairer egalitarian society copes with crisis like the Covid-19 pandemic better than when we are a “tatsulok.”

The permanent deactivation and destruction of the machines of plunder and exploitation is key to permanently silencing the weapons of war — when our swords are finally beaten into ploughshares and we all rest unafraid underneath our vine and fig trees. # nordis.net