By KHIM ABALOS

BAGUIO CITY – The University of the Philippines Baguio (UPB) established various task forces to address the needs of its students, faculty, and employees amid the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

The formation of “Task Force UPB Cares,” “Task Force ‘Out of Baguio’,” “Task Force Personal Protective Equipment (PPE),” and “Task Force Counseling and Psychosocial Support” were considered during the meeting of the UPB’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management and the Incident Command Team spearheaded by Chancellor Raymundo Rovillos.

He said the initiative aimed to systematize further their measures on the concerns of members of the UPB community during the health crisis.

The chancellor added that the establishment of different task forces was a mechanism of the UPB administration in line with the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine in the entire Luzon.

“The creation of UPB Task Forces was a quick response mechanism to address the expressed and anticipated needs of the UPB community. They are ad hoc in nature to cope with the COVID-19 crisis and the resulting community quarantine,” Rovillos stated.

The Task Force UPB Cares surveyed the stranded students in the city to know their situation. Based on the survey results, the task force then monitored and distributed care packs for the students who need assistance.

As of March 20, 114 students received care packs containing food and necessary medical and personal hygiene supplies from the university.

“Nakatulong yung relief operations dahil nabawasan ang iniintindi kong gastos at hindi ko na kailangang lumabas sa ngayon, given na may strict implementation ng schedule ng bawat barangay sa paglabas (The relief operations of the university lessen my expenses during this quarantine and the need for me to go outside to purchase supplies, given that the city is strictly observing the window hours of each barangay),” Jobelle Mila, one of the students who received a care pack, said.

Mila also pointed out the importance of the situational assessment before doing necessary actions.

“Naging maganda rin siyang hakbang para gayahin din ng ibang universities. Patunay lamang ito na mas mainam na pakinggan ang pangangailangan mga tao, pagkain man ‘yan o medical na pangangailanagan, para matugunan ito base sa kanilang sitwasyon (This is a commendable initiative of the UPB that other universities can also implement. It shows the importance of situational assessment, where authorities analyze the needs and concerns of the people before addressing these based on their situation),” she added.

The Office of the Ugnayan ng Pahinungod of the UPB also conducted a donation drive for the food packs of the students. Task Force UPB Cares is in charge of the distribution of the relief packs.

On March 24, the Task Force “Out of Baguio” assisted the fifth batch of UPB students and faculty members for travel from Baguio City to their homes.

With the strengthened travel measures of the city government of Baguio, the “Out of Baguio” task force helped the students and faculty of the university to get to their provinces.

Meanwhile, Task Force PPE donated face shields with 3D-printed frames to the Philippine Nurses Association Baguio Chapter last April 1.

This task force is composed of UPB faculty members, with the Science Research Center of the university, some alumni, and other volunteers.

UPB also formed the Task Force Counseling and Psychosocial Support to address the psychological concerns of the UPB community. Personnel from the Office of Counseling and Guidance and members of the Faculty of Psychology composed the group.

The Counseling and Psychosocial Task Force is available for tele-counseling and telepsychology through different platforms and on different schedules.

The chancellor said that the university efficiently addressed the immediate needs of the UPB community, especially the students, through the creation of different task forces.

“I believe we were able to efficiently address the immediate concerns of the community— especially the students, notwithstanding the constraints/challenges (largely) beyond our control,” the chancellor said.

Moreover, Rovillos emphasized the importance of individual and collective actions during this crisis.

“Let us sustain our strong unity as a community. Our collective and individual resolve to survive this crisis is most important. We are amidst a most trying, complex, and ambiguous time. But this too shall pass. We will overcome this crisis, as history has taught us,” the chancellor expressed. # nordis.net