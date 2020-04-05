3 MIN READ

By KHIM ABALOS

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — “Worse than miserable.”

This was how the Alyansa dagiti Pesante iti Taéng Kordilyera (Apit Tako) described the state of farmers in the Cordillera after the enforcement of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) on March 16.

The group underscored that without sufficient mitigation measures in place, the sudden restriction of travel and other economic activities had worsened existing agricultural problems.

According to the group, transportation woes brought about by locally enforced lockdowns made vegetable farmers from Benguet, Ifugao, and Mountain Province unable to market their produce.

In Tinoc, Ifugao, local farmers hastily harvested their produce before the enforcement of a local transport ban on April 1. They arrived in La Trinidad, Benguet, with an estimated 100,000 tons of vegetables. Concerned about their travel back home before the lockdown starts, the farmers ended up disposing their products quickly at low prices to return home the same day.

Even before the lockdown in Tinoc, farmers bound to Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya ended up unloading their vegetables along the road after the town of Lamut, through which they had to pass, declared a lockdown.

Meanwhile, the long queue at trading centers in La Trinidad and Bayombong caused the vegetables to wilt. This forced many farmers who managed to harvest even after the ECQ declaration ended up giving their harvests for free.

Kalinga peasants also face the same plight. Farmers in the highland areas of the province faced difficulty getting their vegetables to the market even within the locale due to limited transportation.

Limitations in the mobility of farm and agricultural workers hampered rice and corn production in the lower reaches of Kalinga, affecting harvesting and land preparation for the next crops.

Threat to food security

Apit Tako’s secretary-general Andres Wailan noted that while officials already addressed the concerns on transporting agricultural products, there are still a lot of issues to resolve.

As a form of assistance, the government promised to give P5,000 from its social amelioration funds and extend a loan of PhP 20,000 to each farmer affected by the ECQ.

However, these are not enough said Wailan. He explained that P25,000 alone would only cover one-tenth of a hectare in one cropping season for vegetable production. This expense is doubled a hectare of rice and corn in one cropping season.

“If not properly addressed, the situation of farmers in the Cordillera poses a serious threat to food security not only within the region but throughout the country,” he said.

The Cordillera region supplies 75% of the country’s temperate vegetables. It accounts for 4% of the country’s corn and 2% of its rice supply.

Organize and get sniped

Meanwhile, as Apit Tako figures out a way to respond to the plight of local farmers, they assailed the Cordillera police chief’s kill order.

“It is itself a careless and responsible order,” Wailan said.

Police BGen. R’win Pagkalinawan, director of the Police Regional Office, in a media report, said he would order snipers “to shoot communist organizers who unnecessarily organize the masses at this time.”

“What does Pagkalinawan mean when he says ‘organizing the masses’? How will the unit determine whether a communist is doing the organizing? When the police snipers shoot, will they ask first, or try and find out later, whether their targets are indeed communist?” Wailan asked.

He added such militarist threat aims to intimidate and hamper the initiative of those who want to help address issues brought about by COVID 19 and the ECQ. In particular, the peasant leader pointed out that the police are targeting organized actions that might further expose the inept response of the government on the plight of farmers.

The order to shoot protesters came after President Duterte made the same pronouncement in the wake of the violent dispersal of poor urban residents in Quezon City who were demanding for aid. # nordis.net