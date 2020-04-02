3 MIN READ

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — A women’s group and an official of the Philippine Nurses Association chided the Philippine National Police in the Cordillera for the infographics associating the Red Ribbon campaign of the Department of Health and the medical community as support to terrorist groups.

In a statement, the Cordillera Women’s Education Action Research Center, Inc. (CWEARC) denounced the Philippine National Police for red-tagging and vilifying groups supporting the campaign.

The infographic originally posted by “Pnp Rmfb Wolverine” with the link: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=563381254532657&id=100025823628857. The post is no longer available.

“CWEARC stresses that the campaign is a gesture to support our frontliners, and it is not an act to aid terrorist groups. The posts of the PNP are highly deplorable! It tarnishes the purpose of the campaign and the organization, and has the malicious intent of vilifying CWEARC,” said Cynthia Dacanay, Executive Director of the institution.

She noted that handlers of the Facebook accounts “Pnp Rmfb Wolverines” and “Kapulisan ng Kalinga” used their material in the malicious post. According to her, those who uploaded the image wanted to imply that CWEARC is connected with “terrorist groups” and communist rebels.

Media and human rights groups recognized red-tagging as a “vicious form of disinformation.”

Meanwhile, former Philippine Nurses Association President and the organization’s current Governor for the Cordillera region Erlinda Palaganas appealed to the police not to put “color” on the campaign.

“Last week, we responded to the national call to tie a red ribbon in our cars, gates, arms, bags, anywhere visible, as a tribute to our fallen comrades at the frontline. And look at what we got from the PNP. Can someone please inform them that this is not the time to put any color to what we are doing?” she said on a Facebook post.

The criticisms stemmed from an infographic posted by “Pnp Rmfb Wolverines” and “Kapulisan ng Kalinga”. Several Facebook accounts identified with the different police units and stations under the Police Regional Command Cordillera (PROCor) shared the image.

Included in the post of Palaganas was the posted disinformation material containing the following text:

“This strategy is designed by groups affiliated with the terrorist groups with the pretext of sympathizing with [those in the frontlines] in the fight against COVID-19. This is disguise[d] to collect/solicit foodstuff, especially cash from soft-hearted donors, to support their comrades in their underground movements [sic].



Do not be enticed by their propaganda by using red ribbon.



Hindi ka tunay na nakikisimpatiya sa mga Frontliners bagkus ginagamit ka lang nila sa kanilang pansariling interes.



In case someone will convince you to use [red ribbon to decorate] your residence and cars, do not be afraid to refuse.”

Members of the media also got hold of the image and called the attention of PROCor. The accounts deleted the original material after an hour.

On the same day, a modified version of the first infographic was again uploaded by the same PNP accounts, and shared by other Municipal PNP Station on their Facebook pages. The new infographics claimed that communist rebels are using the Red Ribbon campaign to ask for donations. All posts maintained the use of the CWEARC publication material. The municipal police station of Tanudan in Kalinga also uploaded an image with similar content.

Just hours after the posting of the materials red-tagging and vilifying the Red Ribbon Campaign of the DOH and medical community, the 1502nd Mobile Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 15 under PROCor posted a similar campaign. Instead of red ribbons and cloths, the White Ribbon Movement urged the public to tie white ribbon or cloths.

The Department of Health (DOH) launched the “I’m In!” Tie a Red Ribbon Campaign, to show support and gratitude to medical workers, health caregivers, and other volunteers in the frontlines to manage and contain the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire appeared with a red armband on March 25, in a live Facebook broadcast. She called on individuals and organizations to join the campaign. # nordis.net