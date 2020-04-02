2 MIN READ

By JOSEPH GREGORIO

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Amid the widespread call for economic relief under the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), a mayor in Mountain Province waived their municipality’s share of government food packs even if the government extends the lockdown period.

“It’s not that we don’t have poor and needy families, but I believe that we as tribal communities still have and should sustain our “built-in” and homegrown or indigenous social structure, values, and practice of taking care of our respective relatives or kins, neighbors, or kailyan (townmates) in distress during hard times or economic crisis,” he said.

In a Facebook post, Sadanga Mayor Gabino Ganggangan said they already informed the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) of his decision.

The mayor asserted that their indigenous practice is sufficient for his constituents to cope with the impacts of the ECQ on their food supplies. He explained that during food shortages, the “kadangyans” or the better off among the clans and village of tribal communities like Sadanga are expected to aid their needy relatives by lending their surpluses.

“I assure you that no family shall go hungry in our municipality even during these hard times,” he said.

According to him, should the crisis extend longer and the rice supplies of his constituents run out, he will order the kadangyans to open their agamangs (rice granaries). He believes this step could sustain the communities through to the next harvest season.

“Let the national government feed the more needy urban poor in the cities and those less fortunate in other areas who can’t sustain themselves, while we sustain ourselves while we can,” Ganggangan said.

Meanwhile, the Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA) commended the mayor for “for instilling in the minds of the people” the “importance of such values and indigenous socio-political systems” amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“Now, more than ever, we must promote these values of inayan, ob-obbo/ub-obfo, binnadang, gamal, mabtad, and collective practices to help our communities cope with the health and economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” CPA said in a statement.

However, the group pointed out that Ganggangan’s refusal of the relief packs from the government denies his poor constituents of immediate relief. They underscored that relief packs do not only contain food but other essential supplies to cope with the health crisis, including medical supplies.

“But are Sadanga people really not in need of relief? Was it the collective decision of the people?” CPA Chairperson Windel Bolinget asked.

He said Ganggangan’s pronouncement gives the impression that local chief executives decide whether their constituents need relief or not. He stressed that indigenous peoples continue to promote collective decision-making.

According to him, most indigenous communities no longer able to practice subsistence agriculture.

“Agricultural products are no longer enough to sustain the food needs of families for a full year since these are sold for the families to buy or pay for other needs, such as health and education,” Bolinget ended.

Sadanga is a 5th class municipality with around 8,799 residents. Based on the 2015 Municipal and City Level Poverty Estimates of the Philippine Statistic Authority, the town has the highest poverty incidence (37.4) and the ranked fifth in the entire Cordillera. # nordis.net