By SHERWIN DE VERA

BAGUIO CITY — Cordillera health officials expressed support for the continuation of the Luzon-wide Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) for at least a month.

According to the Department of Health Cordillera Administrative Region (DOH-CAR) and the Baguio City Health Services Office (BCHSO), with the continuing rise of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) positive patients, an extension of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) will be beneficial in breaking the chain of infection.

“Tignan muna sana natin up to a month, mga up to May para dalawa sanang incubation period na macut ang transmission (Let us observe the situation up to a month, maybe up to May so we could cut the transmission in two incubation periods),” DOH-CAR chief Dr. Amelita Pangilinan said.

According to her, the number of positive cases is still on the infection is still on the rise with the arrival of more test kits. She also noted the upgrading of Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center as a COVID-19 testing center from a sub-regional station hasten the identification of infected individuals.

BCHSO Director Dr. Rowena Galpo also favors extending the ECQ in the city. However, she said that it would be up to the top officials to evaluate what would be favorable for the city.

“Nakikita ko lang na ang magiging implication nito kapag nagease-down sa lockdown ng Baguio City ay baka lalo namang mag-flock ulit ang mga tao dito and that we cannot control (The implication I see once we ease the lockdown in Baguio is the possibility that people will flock again here and it may get out of control),” she said.

“Unlike now na medyo naobserbahan pa natin ang physical distancing, nakokontrol pa natin. Ang takot ko lang is it might go out of control (Unlike now, we can observe physical distancing. My concern is it might go out of control),” Galpo added.

The officials made the statement during an online press briefing this morning, March 31, facilitated by the Baguio Correspondents and Broadcasters Club (BCBC) and the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) Cordillera.

Meanwhile, Baguio multisectoral group Tongtongan ti Umili urged city officials to “ensure the provision of sufficient and appropriate economic relief” before extending the ECQ. They also call for mass testing of health workers and frontline responders, PUIs, and the most vulnerable sectors.

“While we are only seeing now the extent of the coronavirus pandemic and recognize the urgency to halt the transmission, we hope that before authorities will give foremost consideration to the social and economic needs of the people before they enforce an extension of the lockdown,” said Jeoffrey Larua, Tongtongan secretary-general.

According to him, the majority of the city’s population cannot solely survive on meager dole-outs and food aids in this quarantine situation.

“We still call for immediate and sufficient government assistance and relief to the vulnerable sectors for our population, especially now that we are foreseeing an extension of the lockdown,” he said.

Larua stressed that Baguio should fast track the funding and procurement of testing kits. He added that authorities should also explore the possibility of negotiating with private laboratories to serve as testing centers to monitor the cases effectively.

Pangilinan said that with the arrival of more testing kits, they already started testing health workers assigned in the infectious disease section and those in the laboratory who are handling the testing. They also included those who are conducting contact tracing.

“Actually, many of the negative results that we saw were those from the city health office and hospitals,” she said. # nordis.net