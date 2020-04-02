3 MIN READ

By KIMBERLIE QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — Edna Falli-it is more worried about how daily wage earners like her can provide for their families compared to the difficulties brought about by the total lockdown implemented in her barangay.

“Not all residents of Pinget are disobedient, but there are really those who are hard-headed,” she said.

She is a resident of Barangay Pinget, which Mayor Benjamin Magalong placed on total lockdown after verifying reports that residents continue to loiter around despite the ECQ. The police took over the checkpoints in and out the barangay, on allowing those with essential business and quarantine pass (during their window hours) to pass.

Despite the lockdown, Edna explained that they are still allowed to go to the market during “window hours”. She said that it is tiresome to go to market, given the stricter guidelines. However, she lamented that life is harder for those who have stopped earning.

“It is difficult if you do not have money to buy food,” she said.

Edna is not against the lockdown, but she said the government should help provide food for those who could no longer go to work.

“I am lucky I have my parents and siblings who are helping me get through the lockdown,” she said.

“But I have neighbors who really need help,” she added.

According to her, some of her neighbors work in bars and small eateries and earn daily wages to survive. She said the bars and small eateries closed down due to the ECQ, and they have no way to make a living.

Edna is the only one providing for her four children at the moment. She is among those the city government hired to tend to the flowers and keep Burnham Park clean.

She works for 11 days in a month and is paid P572 a day. Before the ECQ, she worked her required days but has yet to receive her pay for March. With the city under lockdown, the city informed her not to report to work for April.

Dwindling income, rising prices

Manong Abe Torres, president of the komboy (haulers) association in the Baguio City Public Market said they are earning P200-P250 daily since the ECQ started.

“Sapat lang na pambili ng bigas at ulam, tipid muna para magkasya,” he said.

Meanwhile, he noted that prices of vegetable changes every day. He said vegetable prices has gone up 30% since the implementation with the lockdown. According to him, the suppliers increased the price because they are having difficulty transporting the vegetables from their farms to the city.

Manang Vina, a vegetable vendor at the market said that they had to increase their prices a week after the lockdown was imposed. Besides the difficulty of getting their supplies, the middlemen also raised the price of the products.

“Dati yung talbos ng kamote P8 ngayon P15 na per bundle, yung talong dati P20 per kilo naging P65, habang yung malunggay na P20 per bundle ay P60 na,” she explained.

According to her, the supplier reasoned that rent for the private transport to deliver the veggies increased. They also have to pay for other documentary requirements, which was absent before the implementation of the ECQ.

“Mahirap kumita ngayon, konti-konti ang paninda kasi mahal, konti din lang ang bumibili dahil mataas presyo. Mahirap talaga kumita ngayon kaya tipid muna,” she lamented.

Manang Vina said she earns an average of P200 per day, a few days after the ECQ. She added that it is becoming hard for vendors like her each day under the present situation.

Economic relief a necessity

In a joint statement, the Tongtongan ti Umili-Cordillera Peoples Alliance (TTU) and Organisasyon dagiti Nakurapay nga Umili iti Syudad (ORNUS) said that more than implementing stricter measures to make residents stay at home, the city government should provide immediate financial aid and food relief.

“Strict policing of the movement of the population in one community can only do so much when members of the family cannot earn money to buy the goods that they need in this situation,” the statement read.

The organizations said that Pinget is among the barangays in the city with a large concentration of low-income families who earn from odd jobs like carpentry works and ambulance vending, among others.

They noted that reports reached their office about the lack of relief assistance to affected residents of Baguio, especially among the urban poor and the unemployed in this quarantine.

TTU urged the city government to expedite the distribution of food packs to the most affected residents. They also stressed that the city government should work towards implementing mass testing for residents.