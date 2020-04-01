4 MIN READ

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

Activist and revolutionary doctors have long been marching to the countryside, leaving their white coats and titles behind, to fill the lack of health services in rural communities.

Among the notable martial law martyrs in the medical profession called “doctors of the people”, were Dr. Remberto “Bobby” Dela Paz and Dr. Juan “Johnny” Escandor.

Like the two, Dr. Ma. Lourdes Dineros Tangco chose to take the path less traveled, helping the rural poor. She gave her life, serving the peasants and national minorities in the countryside, and resisting the fascist onslaught of the Marcos dictatorship and the successive administrations.

People’s doctor

Tangco, or Lou as her classmates fondly called her, belonged to the UP College of Medicine (UPCM) Class of 1977. She was the daughter of former UP Board of Regents member Dr. Ambrosio Tangco and Forgonia Dineros. UPCM Anatomy professor Dr. Oscar Tangco and Cardiologist Dr. Francisco Tangco were her uncles.

Her classmates described Lou as “a principled and brave doctor committed in her ideals with the strength and tenacity to fight for them, but with the open-mindedness to accept others as they were.”

They recalled that after graduation, she went to Kalinga-Apayao through the Rural Health Physicians Program of the government. She was assigned as a parish doctor in a far-flung municipality, reachable only after a day’s trek along mountain trails.

“Since then, Lou went on to serve communities in other parts of the Cordillera, and later all over the country,” they said.

TRADITIONAL MEDICINE. NPA guerillas are trained to utilize both traditional and modern treatment of illness. Among the basic skills they learn from the medical officers is the use of acupuncture. File photo.

Joining the revolution

It was during her service with the communities in Kalinga-Apayao that she witnessed and became part of the people’s struggle.

“Dr. Tangco witnessed this in the struggle of the tribes of Kalinga and the Mountain Province, against the Chico River Dam Project being imposed on them by the US-Marcos dictatorship in the seventies,” said the Mabakayang Samahan Pangkalusugan (MSP)-Cordillera in a statement.

MSP is the underground group of medical workers allied with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

Not long after, the group added, “she heeded the challenge to join the revolutionary struggle” wage by the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA).

“One of her primary tasks was the training of medics. NPA medics from peasant, worker, and peti-bourgeoisie class origins, most of whom had never attended medical or nursing school, were trained by Dr. Tangco to become doctors to the masses,” said the group.

Leaving her comfortable life, she went on training guerrillas and communities. According to MSP Cordillera, she tempered her revolutionary work and skills in the Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, and Mindanao.

“She was forged by simple living and arduous struggle. She gave up the immaculately white coat worn in the hospital and the titles’ Doctor’ and ‘Ma’am’,” the statement said.

She was also “active in other aspects of Party and NPA work” and became known as Ka Del and Ka Morrie.

“She was often an instructor of various Party courses. She led the Regional Medical Staff as its Secretary. She became a member of the Regional Party Committees, where she was assigned. There was a period when she worked as a trade union organizer,” MSP said.

Murdered in cold blood

At dawn on March 13, amid the unraveling of the dismal public health system of the country with the threat of COVID-19, bullets from government forces ended her service to the people and revolution.

Government reports claimed that Tangco, along with her companions, resisted arrest and fought it out with fully-armed police and military.

However, the CPP-NPA said Tangco, who was more than 60 years old, and her companions were “murdered in cold blood” by State forces. The rebels identified the other two fatalities as Julius Giron, an Executive Committee member of the CPP Central Committee, and Arvie Alarcon Reyes.

According to the CPP, Tangco was attending to the needs of Giron, who was suffering from acute pancreatitis. They underscored that their comrades were “defenseless at the time as they were sleeping” when the authorities barged in their apartment.

An initial report from the autopsy conducted by the Baguio General Hospital (BGH) medico-legal crew and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) noted the gunmen shot her at close range. Six bullets entered her body with some of which shattered her skull.

HEALTH MONITORING. Medical officers in NPA units are tasked to monitor the health of all fighters, keeping special tabs on those suffering from hypertension and other ailments that require maintenance medicines and regular check-ups. File photo.

Personification of the Oblation

In the tribute of UPCM Class ’77, they noted that in their 25th Anniversary Year Book, Tangco’s son, who is also a doctor, defined her as “… somewhat a personification of the Oblation – an offering of one’s self to a higher cause.”

“She touched the lives of many classmates who clearly love her and are deeply saddened by her untimely demise. Lou will be missed by the many poor and underserved communities she had been serving her entire life, and her passing is a great loss for our country,” the UPCM Class ’77 statement ended.

MSP Cordillera said that Tangco’s life “is a challenge and inspiration to all health professionals, health workers, and medics of the NPA.”

Indeed, coming from a premier medical school and a family of physicians, she could have opted to work in big hospitals in the cities or abroad after her graduation. Instead, she chose to work with peasants and national minorities in the countryside.

Guillermo Tolentino, the sculptor of the Oblation, which served as the icon of the country’s premier state university, said his work symbolizes “all the unknown heroes who fell during the night” and of their selfless service to the people.

Lou, Del, Morrie, or whatever her comrades and the people in the communities she served called her, committed her life and profession for a higher cause. She gave the ultimate sacrifice, firm in her belief that the revolution would usher a better life for the poor and oppressed. # nordis.net