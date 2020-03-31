2 MIN READ

By SHERWIN DE VERA

BAGUIO CITY — The director of the Department of Health Cordillera Administrative Region lamented that despite efforts to respond to the need of Abra Provincial Hospital (APH), the institution still refuses to admit Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) patients.

“Maybe, I can understand that they were not prepared [in the first case], but when they had the second case, and they did not admit the patient again, that was actually the cause of my stress during the past days. I am sorry for the people of Abra, their provincial hospital cannot even admit them,” DOH-CAR Director Dr. Amelita Pangilinan said in mixed Filipino and English.

The director expressed her concern over an online press briefing on March 31 after DOH Development, and Management Officer Dr. Alex Bayubay revealed that APH is unable to admit COVID-19 patients for lack of medical personnel.

The DOH-CAR director said that at first, the APH cited their lack of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for denying admission of COVID cases.

“We were actually to deliver PPEs, then the next reason they gave [for not admitting patients] is the lack of health workers. I do not know if we are the one in charge, or it is the DILG to call the attention of the LGU,” she said.

According to Pangilinan, she already talked with Bernos, who promised to look for a place to commit COVID-19 patients and resolve the shortage of health personnel.

“Maybe, we have to give them more time to find a place. They are contemplating a place in La Paz, to make a COVID hospital,” the director added.

Fear and stigma

Bayubay explained that several APH medical personnel, especially the job orders, are refusing to perform their duties out of fear and concern of being discriminated in their community.

“There is a stigma; people tend to stay away from them,” he said.

The DOH official said they referred the two COVID-19 patients, including those showing with moderate to severe symptoms, to hospitals outside the province. He added that PUIs with mild symptoms are in their homes, under strict quarantine and monitoring by the concerned rural health units.

“We are asking the public not to treat our health workers this way. They are risking their safety and lives to serve the people, please be considerate of their situation,” he appealed.

Abra recorded the first COVID-19 patient in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). The patient, according to Bayubay, has already tested positive and discharged from the Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center (ITRMC). The DOH official said the patient would remain in strict quarantine upon returning from the hospital.

APH, a 200-million, 170-bed health infrastructure project, came under the scrutiny of the House of Representatives in 2014 for alleged corruption and overpricing. The contractor was supposed to complete the building in 2010; however, it came to operation only after three years. The newly built structure suffered damaged when a typhoon hit the province in 2011.

The hospital also received constant criticisms from discontent patients ranging from poor service, inadequate equipment and staff, and the lack of medicines and medical supplies. It was only in January 2018 that APH finally received its accreditation from DOH.

On March 14, Governor Joy Bernos imposed a total lockdown in the province after confirming the first case. The LGU set up a quarantine area in Tangadan, San Quintin town, for those who were traveling back to Abra. Recently, the governor reiterated that Abrenios, who are outside the province, should stay where they are. # nordis.net