By KHIM ABALOS

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The Kabenguetan Ilaban ken Aywanan ti Biag, Daga, ken Kinabaknang (KAIABANG), the provincial chapter of the Cordillera Peoples Alliance in Benguet, demanded concrete measures from the national government to ease the economic impacts of the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis on vegetable farmers of the country.

In the official statement, KAIABANG emphasized that the national government has failed to craft parameters and policies that protect agricultural production and trade with the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

“Amid the global health emergency, many farmers are not to be blamed for feeling neglected since the government has failed to design parameters that would supposedly protect agricultural production and trade,” KAIABANG said.

On March 16, 2020, President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the entire Luzon under the ECQ with the growing global and national concerns over the spread of COVID-19. The order prohibited mass gatherings and imposed home quarantine. It also suspended the operation of public transport and regulation of essential service, including food access.

The group said that these guidelines greatly affected all the sectors, especially the local farmers in their production and transportation of goods.

Effects of ECQ to farmers

In their statement, KAIABANG stated that the ECQ negatively affected the local farmers because of its provisions that limited them from transporting their products from the farms to the buyers.

“The declaration of lockdown tightened vegetable trading. The situation led to the decrease of buyers coming in La Trinidad Trading Post, BAPTC, and NVAT and has slowed down the delivery of vegetables from farms,” KAIABANG explained.

The group said farmers were already experiencing bankruptcy from the low buying prices even before the declaration of the ECQ. According to them, cabbage and wombok (Chinese cabbage) price went roughly from P5 to P7 per kilo, which required the farmers to take loans to compensate their capital for the next cropping.

The Government’s Response

The Department of Agriculture Cordillera Administrative Region (DA CAR) admitted that the prices of carrots and cabbage were abnormally low on March 23 until March 27. The agency based the figure from the monitoring of the Benguet Agri-Pinoy Trading Center.

This situation resulted in some local farmers in Benguet to throw away tons of their products due to oversupply in the market.

According to the DA CAR’s statement, the wholesale price of wombok ranged from five to eight pesos per kilo on March 23. Eventually, it normalized to P15.00-P20.00, P15.00-P18.00, and P10.00-P15.00 on the following days.

“The prices on that day were therefore unusual rather than the norm, and most farmers were able to sell their produce at higher prices the following days,” the DA CAR claimed.

The regional office said that they continue to coordinate with the principal offices for the transport of vegetables. They intend to bring the products from Benguet to the Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita stores in Metro Manila and Kadiwa Rolling Stores in Baguio City.

Moreover, the DA CAR also ensured that they would exert all efforts to issue food passes to those who transport agricultural products.

“This is critical to ensure the smooth and fast passage of food items like vegetables to Metro Manila and other urban centers,” the DA CAR stated.

More than food passes

KAIABANG emphasized that support from the national government should not only come during a crisis.

“For long term solutions, the government shall intervene in the vegetable market and establish price subsidy mechanisms that will ensure reasonable pricing. The government must also ensure the protection of the local vegetable industry from unfair competition imposed by agricultural liberalization and raise import tariffs for foreign products,” KAIABANG expressed.

They pointed out the need for immediate economic reliefs, such as the allocation of contingency funds and crop compensation for the unsold and damaged crops, for the whole agricultural sector with the current health crisis of the country.

The organization recommended that farming communities be inlcuded in the prioritization of food and health assistance. They also noted that farmers should be protected from price surges of farm inputs, and the implementation of the floor price per kilo of produce sold by farmers.

“Despite the lockdown, farmers continue to cultivate, plant, and harvest – with hopes that the government would allow them to sell their products to have access to cash to support their very own needs,” KAIABANG said. #