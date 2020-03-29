The Blame Game

2 MIN READ

By VINCENT RASALAN, M.D.



Now, this is quite disconcerting for some colleagues blaming patients for apparently lying about their real conditions, including, more importantly, travel history. I don’t think this practice of blaming (and shaming) is proper. Patients come to us for help. The typical Pinoy patient is more of a Pinoy than a patient — hindi pupunta sa iyo iyan hangga’t maaari, hangga’t kaya. This “para-paraan” mentality transcends every aspect of our lives as citizens and as a nation.

“Kaya pa iyan.”

“Tiisin mo lang huhupa din iyan.”

“Mag self medicate ka na muna.”

Under extreme predicament would one eventually seek consult.

“Natakot po kasi ako dok hindi ko na alam gagawin ko.”

“Kelan po ba iyan nangyari?”

“Nung isang buwan pa po dok. Di gumana nung ininuman ko ng amoxicillin (yes! Sa lahat ng suliranin, ang sagot ay amoxicillin).”

Of 10 patients you would see at the out-patient, at least 6 or 7 would lie about their disease.

“Kelan pa po iyan?”

“Last week lang po.”

As he shows a lateral neck mass occupying the entire side, fungating and bleeding. Peculiar, isn’t it to see a mass 10cm x 8cm that is one week old?

They, of course, will deny that they lied.

Why?

“Takot po kasi ako magpadoktor.”

The Filipino patient is both afraid of the problem and the solution. When eventually you propose a plan for management, they doubt you and turn cold feet on treatment.

They lie because they are afraid. In addition, with how things are going with COVID, the reasons why they should be is simply overwhelming.

Most prudent, therefore, in seeing our patients in our clinic that we employ the best tool in diagnosing a patient — a thorough clinical history and physical examination on standard PPE’s with patients, truthful or not.

*** *** ***

If we are to follow Sec. Duque’s logic and approach to the COVID19 pandemic, then let us stop all those census and classification of patients into PUI, PUM, ARI, SARI, or whatever acronyms the “experts” could device. Let us stop and peg the number of COVID19 positive to 110,000,000. Then let us count bodies and yes, recoveries too.

Let us all stop our tests altogether. Tell the new and old oligarchs that we do not need it. No, there is not much of a need to tell the ordinary Maria, Pedro, and Juan anymore. They are used to the neglect anyway. In fact, it would be a privilege on their part to be even seen and cared for by a physician by a sixth of their entire lifetime. So why bother to tell them they will not be tested. Why treat them in the first place? When their only role in this nation is once in 3 years in the 5th month to cast their sold-out votes to you!

How dare you tell us not to wait for it when your masters have already been tested and have secured their families and staff already?

Shame on you, Doctor Francisco Duque III! Shame!