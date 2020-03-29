Remembering my Mom and her Concoctions

Though really funny, seriously though, I firmly think that like all other moms, my mother, bless her soul, applied Vicks to all my maladies out of love. Like depicted on radio ads of old and TV ads later, she was the mom who wanted to alleviate my colds, my wounds and sores, headaches, fever, itches and whatever with Vicks VapoRub.

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

www.nordis.net

Funny that Jo Koy or no Jo Koy, on his episode about his mom applying Vicks VapoRub for all his maladies, I recall how my mom was the same way. I guess like in the case of most Filipina moms, when we were growing up in the Islands, Jo Koy’s jest was really funny. Consider his line “I said mom, I could not sleep. She applied Vicks over my eyes. I said I could not open my eyes. Good, she said. Now you can go to sleep.”

Though really funny, seriously though, I firmly think that like all other moms, my mother, bless her soul, applied Vicks to all my maladies out of love. Like depicted on radio ads of old and TV ads later, she was the mom who wanted to alleviate my colds, my wounds and sores, headaches, fever, itches and whatever with Vicks VapoRub. Although it is clearly written in the directions not to be done, she even boiled water and dump mounds of the plasmatic Vicks into it so me and my brother could inhale the vapor under blankets when we were having terrible colds. And even if the directions said it should not be ingested, she insisted to place a fingerful on our tongues to swallow. No, she did not place it over our eyes.

All I know is I felt comforted and I felt her care love for me.

And there are more.

It is well known advise to use garlic against the ‘aswangs’ in the Visayan Islands. My mom is from Cebu and even if there are no ‘aswangs’ supposedly in Baguio City, she would use garlic to combat fever that would beset her family. Later on, she added onions to ward off the spirits that causes flu. She would place the concoctions (just raw really) close by us. I was too young to question her creativity, foolishness, or prescriptions. All I know is, again, she was doing them our of love for her children. After all, we got well, didn’t we?

And there is the gurgling of water with salt. I believe it was for sore throats specially when we had too much sweet from the Ice-cream vendor who might not have washed his hands properly. Also, if I remember, should be against having tonsillitis.

Of course, there is the ‘salabat’ which she forced us to slurp, especially on cold nights and we were coughing. I hated the taste of boiled ginger but appreciated it later on when I was into group singing and caroling. The group would have ‘salabat’ and somehow, it was really great for the vocal cords to be more comfortable in singing, let alone better protection for the throat on those chilly nights in Baguio.

The one that I really did not follow was when I was into my puberty period and suffered a like sandpaper face covered with acne. I was too old already to believe her saying that I should splatter my urine upon my face whenever I had to take a bath. Yes, I did not follow her advise in this regard because I could already make my own decisions and she could not be with me when I take a bath anymore. I just had to suffer the brunt of being shy because to the acnes.

Later on, however, I was wondering if I should have followed her advise regarding the splattering. After all urine is acidic and acid melts things. I wondered if it could really have cleansed my sandpapered face. By the time I wondered, however, I was already older with holes on my face because my acnes have dried. Too late to have proven the validity of her advice.

What does not need validity is my mom prescribing all the above because of her motherly love for me and my brother. And even if I am now 69, I still follow her with regards the Vicks and ‘salabat’ thingy. I also prescribe them to my children and grandchildren.

Will I prescribe the urine thingy to them? It seems logical but I don’t think so. I can hear them now saying, aww!!!

I love my mom. # nordis.net