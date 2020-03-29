Lessons from the 1990 Earthquake Response

"The COVID pandemic allows us to learn new technologies, new responses, new opportunities, new processes, and new mobilizations. Limited resources can be overcome with proper control, specific mobilizations, and creativity as we learned earlier in human-made and natural disasters."

By MARY LOU MARIGZA

[Full disclosure: During the 1990 magnitude seven earthquake, I served in the Baguio-Benguet NGO Relief Center located in Lourdes Church, Legarda Rd, Baguio. Three weeks later, I was assigned to Abra to help set up a Church-NGO Relief Center with the Diocese Social Action Center in Bangued. A month later, I was assigned to lead the NGO Relief effort in Nueva Vizcaya. I worked with the Cagayan Valley Relief and Rehabilitation Services until 1995, overseeing relief and disaster response until 1995. Up to now, Cagayan Valley Disaster Response Center exists for disaster response. I have also worked and volunteered for the Pinatubo response a year later. Working with Citizens Disaster Response Network, we helped introduce psychosocial intervention in times of disaster, following food requirements per family during disasters, prioritizing children, mothers and PWD in quarantines, mobilization of resources including networking and organizing disaster brigades.]

Lessons from the past are essential if we do not want mistakes, unfortunately, repeated. Although magnitude and circumstances tremendously differ, many experiences cannot be overemphasized. At that time, the major disasters were typhoons and localized fires. Mayon and Taal centers were then the best-prepared centers in the CDRNetwork due to the now and then “alburuto” of the two volcanoes. They pioneered the community-based disaster response, which we use up to today.

So a lot of things that are now in a place like drills, per family rationing; non-food relief packs like soap and kitchen needs and construction materials; prioritizing supplies; care for children, mothers, elderly, and PWDs; community disaster organizing were new to us then. I was introduced to triage in the earthquake experience. We learned to compute daily nutritional requirements per age group for the food packs. We learned Rapid Assessment and protocols during and after disasters – whether human-made or natural. We made sure our staff was trained in the First Aid courses of the Red Cross.

Before the earthquake in the latter part of the 1980s, human rights organizations had been involved in the humanitarian missions to reach the forest areas of Isabela and the tri-valley of Apayao that had been declared on no man’s land “lockdown” by the military then. The hunger and epidemic that happened in Marag was a revelation for us in the NGO community.

After these, psychosocial intervention, especially to children, was incorporated into the national response of NGOs apart from relief and medical goods. Networking with medical groups, including student nurses and doctors, became a necessity as many people in this no-man’s land had diseases and complications due to hunger and disease caused by the prohibition of supplies going to the areas.

The COVID pandemic allows us to learn new technologies, new responses, new opportunities, new processes, and new mobilizations. Limited resources can be overcome with proper control, specific mobilizations, and creativity as we learned earlier in human-made and natural disasters.

The NGO and Peoples Organizations were better prepared when the Pinatubo eruption occurred due to these preparations. However, when a vast population and long recovery occurs like in the 1990 earthquake, the machinery is always overwhelmed. Mitigation and Preparedness will always press us to be on our toes always. The top-down approach will not work, especially with the use of threats and intimidation. The grassroots, or in today’s lingo ang mga nasa laylayan, should be made principals and relevant stakeholders if we want to overcome this pandemic.

The lessons listed below are not according to the priority setting. I have compiled it to suit the situation now so it can assist our disaster response to this pandemic. I will also try to detail what could still be useful as the weeks pass by. Based on experiences abroad, we are in this pandemic for the long haul, especially since a vaccine still has to be tested.

The July 1990 earthquake was a forced lockdown. It was impossible to go in or out of Baguio at that time. Massive landslides closed all roads. We had the sad experience of going up to Baguio from Manila going thru Dagupan (Carmen bridge was destroyed) then minibus again to San Fernando. We rode a jeep to Burgos, landslides all over, so we walked some more, rode another vehicle to Yagyagan, waited for road blasting due to landslides, secured a ride with a La Trinidad chicken delivery truck by eight in the evening. No electricity in Baguio. It was good that I was in the company of NGO workers who, like me, had come from a meeting designing community-based programs for Northern Luzon. Kennon was in a worse state.

That first week, I had to walk down Naguilian Rd to Lourdes Church, where we had a relief center, as there were no jeeps. I had to pass two funeral homes that had dead bodies wrapped near the road because they had run out of coffins and formalin. It was good the Chinese temple priests knew cremation. They performed cremation at the cemetery for those who cannot be buried.

Mobility for communicating with family outside Baguio. Communicating with loved ones esp students who were stranded, was very important. It lessens the stress of not knowing what happens to your family. Most telephone lines were cut, so communication was difficult. John Hay, still under US control, offered free calls on their phones. RCPI in Session Rd had long lines of people wanting to call their families to tell them they were okay. DZWT provided free public service (their towers luckily were spared), and other stations followed suit when they were able to broadcast. Wala pang cellphones noon, but we had telegrams.

Mobility for access to food, water, and gas. The market never closed, and as far as I can remember no panic buying. There were long lines in groceries; sure, we knew all of us are in this together. As long as people are assured of food supplies, they will bear it and follow the rules. News traveled fast for relief distribution. Burnham Park was turned into a tent city and distribution center.

City Hall was open. It matters to citizens if they see their officials working. Even if no relief packages are distributed, the sight of the officials making rounds helps. Somebody was in command, they know. Of course, there were shortcomings, and they were pointed out with speed because the officials were in City Hall.

Gas rationing. Baguio City Hall rationed gasoline since the supply line was broken. It was one of my tasks at the Lourdes Church relief center to walk to the Fire Department to get our coupon for the 20+ relief jeeps we were using. Every day. Rasyon talaga. If coupons available were only for 15 jeeps, yon 15 lang ang lalabas. We knew supply was difficult. At that time, only those who were in the health, cargo, food, and relief work were given coupons. [The entitlements claimed by some privileged individuals including in the distribution of relief goods from abroad is a subject for another article.]

Access to Medical Services. Since the death and the injury toll was big, and the aftershocks were almost every minute, the hospitals improvised. BGH, SLU, and Notre Dame Hospitals set up mobile clinics in their parking lots. All available space was provided for patients, and medical personnel was creative in using their limited resources to serve the numerous patients.

One big difference with the pandemic is you need special equipment that is usually single-use: PPEs, gloves, N95. You also need ventilators, ICUs, trained personnel, oxygen, etc. All expensive, now all imported, and difficult to access. This should be provided QUICK to our health workers, aside from the testing kits.

On ordinary days, the three private hospitals and BGH are full capacity. In BGH, the corridors even serve as wards. These would be filled fast with the many that will be sick, under investigation, and under monitoring. Hopefully, the lack would be solved soonest.

Community-based disaster response. This is very helpful. Disaster preparedness should not stop at regular drills. It should continue to organizing per purok, per street, per barangay level. THIS CAN NEVER BE OVER EMPHASIZED. The disaster response groups can easily be activated since they know their community and the realities of their areas. They can do a thorough Rapid Disaster Assessment in real-time and provide valuable information to authorities that can help in the response.

We were lucky that most of the peoples’ organizations had complete lists of their members and their needs. It was easier to plan how many relief packs to prepare per community and who needs it most. We had limited resources so we had to plan. In areas where we had no peoples’ organizations, church people came to the centers to report for expanded services.

7) Volunteerism and Donations. In my experience in more than a decade of disaster work, Filipinos had been digging deep into their pockets. We did not lack volunteers for Rapid Assessment. We did not lack in volunteers for repacking and distribution. In Nueva Vizcaya, where the center was activated for three months when typhoons followed the earthquake, we had tremendous help with goods and people.

We did not lack for transport given for free; we only had to provide for gasoline and food for the drivers. We worked with PISTON drivers who not only offered jeeps but also got their families to help in relief repacking and distribution.

Baguio Lourdes Church was given to us free in Baguio for almost two months of operation. We also had open satellite distribution centers donated for our use in the barangays. The relief center utilized a huge generator used for movie shooting with three technicians given free of charge for the duration when there was no electricity in Baguio. Salamat, Manager sa malaking tulong!

In Nueva Vizcaya, the Boy Scouts Headquarters was given to us free for the repacking operations. It had quarters for the staff and was near NVSU, so student volunteers were not lacking. It had an empty swimming pool, which we used for sorting clothing and shoe donations

A jeepney operator and one of his drivers volunteered his jeep with us for two months. He was a relative of an NGO worker who saw how hard we worked and volunteered. We also had a pool of volunteers from students and peoples organizations all over Cagayan Valley. Some students who still had food provisions refused rations we gave them in exchange for their services, telling us that they know the relief packs were to be sent to their families in the interiors. We had full-time volunteers who operated our kitchen three meals a day.

Bombo Radyo allowed us to make appeals at any time and report to Cagayan valley people the results of our operations. Friends in Manila pooled resources and sent them to us via the long route going to Ilocos and Cagayan, which took about five days to arrive. Dalton Pass was closed and covered with landslides.

One of the trucks filled with water hoses and other relief was swept by mudflow in Sta Fe while they were waiting for a road clearing. Luckily, we were able to get the truck and the goods six days later. Still, two of our relief workers arrived at the Boy Scouts headquarters in dusters lent to them by a family along the road. Their t-shirts and jeans were torn and muddy when they jumped from the truck.

In Abra, the SVD priests provided their powerful jeeps and the SAC center for relief operations. We were also given priority for public service in their radio programs at the Diocesan radio. The response was tremendous; we can never say thank you enough.

In Pampanga during the Pinatubo eruption, Rabbit volunteered their buses and their stations for relief operations. Sayang lang kasi bumagsak ang bubong ng istasyon nila sa Angeles, hindi namin nagamit.

In my work with the 1990 earthquake, we never experienced donor fatigue. Towards the end, usually, donations taper off but will not completely end. The concept of prepositioning and stockpiling of supplies is now a must because of the lessons from these disasters. Logistical prioritizing is possible if there are definite plans borne out of careful planning, spot on and rapid assessment, familiarity with terrain and resources.

The pandemic is a global war on an invisible enemy. We are in the dark where to target or where the target will affect us next. At times like this, it is not helpful that elected incompetence is manning the direction we are taking. It is vital to call upon technical people and specialists for assistance. It is imperative to listen to the people on the ground who are at the end of the incompetent response.

Hindi na pwede ang pagkakanya-kanya. The island mentality will not take us out of the woods. Only when we can work as a global community can we say, We Did Survive! # nordis.net