Gospel of Life’s Rising in the Valley of Dry Bones

"I will make breath enter you, and you will come to life. I will attach tendons to you and make flesh come upon you and cover you with skin; i will put breath in you, and you will come to life. Then you will know that I am God (Ezekiel 37: 5b-6)."

By REV. FERDINAND ANNO

The global pandemic has done something that empires in all history have failed to do: drive people all over the world into self-exile. “Lockdowns,” “enhanced community quarantine,” “national emergency” are the new names for this “exilic” situation. In the Philippines, after its initial nonchalant response to the epidemic, the executive department lobbied for and was granted emergency powers by a compliant congress. This and bleak reports of increasing number of infected and the seeming inability of the national government to adequately respond to this unprecedented crisis is siphoning life out of people.

With “social distancing” [i.e., the increasing gap between the rich and the poor in particular and the global north and global south in general] being an imposed “ordo” of life in our national and global communities the Covid19 pandemic made class distancing all the more rear its hideous head. The poor, together with professional frontliners, are the first to drop down and drop dead. Out of desperation, the poor are the ones who brave risking crossing the red line, violating curfews, quarantine laws, and physical distancing to be able to work and earn their day’s wage. It is also the poor who “volunteer” doing the dirty works in the frontlines of normalizing a difficult situation. In the case of a substantial number whose lives are dependent on the informal economy, whose lives daily hang in the balance, and who live in cramped colonies hardly fit for human living, the mitigation measures to the crisis come as cruel and as life-threatening as the pandemic itself. The rest of the population, no doubt, all reel on the massive effect of the epidemic, but the ones who bear the worse of the crisis are the disadvantaged poor.

In view of an anticipated colossal economic fallout to the viral outbreak, of the way, superpowers like the US are behaving in the global scene and how, at the domestic level, fascist and hawks in governments see in the pandemic opportunities to suppress dissent and upend their politico-military nemesis, hopes among the have nots and disadvantaged are expected if not inevitably fading and drying out like dead bones.

Our lection texts for this week, Ezekiel 37:1-14, come as gospel to everyone who is reduced to hopelessness and living like dried out bones in a valley of death. The exilic situation of prophet Ezekiel’s Israel is not remote to our present planetary situation. We are as separated from our “common home” (L. Boff) – the earth; we are as subjugated by an empire; and we are as hopeless and lifeless as the exiled nation of our text, whence these words come as a timely gospel to us in our situation.

Ezekiel 37: 1-14, sure, could be interpreted in many ways and be relevant an answer to our various personal situations and human conditions but for this reflection piece, what this gospel is presenting to us in the context of our declining hopes as described above is a post-exilic” scenario and a vision of faith that include (1) the reconstruction of the human community, (2) the healing of the earth and, (3) our return from exile, i.e., reunion with our Ina-daga/Pachamama (mother earth).

The Reconstitution of the Human Community as One Body (vv. 7-8)

There has been an “infodemic” on how our fixation with the material and worship of profit have not only separated us from the earth but have actually dismembered the human community. From the age-old wars of conquest to the more recent market, oil, trade, and geopolitical wars including their “clash of civilizations”-like element, interhuman relations in global and domestic scales have broken down, the primary indicator of this fragmentation is the pervasiveness of the silent or rather “silenced” killer epidemic of gross social inequity and mass poverty. If there is one positive thing that can emerge out of this global pandemic, it is the realization of how mangled the human community as a body is and how vast the chasm that we have created between our neighbor and us is.

The prophecy of Ezekiel envisions bones and tendons coming together to reconstitute the human body and re-form human life. This is not simple social orthopedics but radical structural re-ordering of our common life. This also entails putting on new flesh in place of the decadent and decomposing ones. In the social front, this “reconstitution of the human body” is the reorganization of the human community. Indeed, as substantiated by the story of Jesus’ raising of Lazarus from death (John 11: 1-45), resurrection can also mean the revolution of the new life toward the formation of a new human commune.

Secondly, contrary to our metaphysical imaginations and expectations, God’s salvific interventions are also earthy and sacramental.

The Breathing of the Four Winds (vv 9-10)

The “four winds” (37: 9) may be Hebraic and may, in some commentaries, point to the life-giving ruach of God. Still, it may also be the earthy spiritual force indigenous to many pre/non-Abrahamic faith communities. The “four winds” is cosmic power breaking into history, breathing life into a world made lifeless by the increasing decimation of hope among people in exile.

In our situation, these “four winds” are blowing and gaining currency as humanity fasts and sits still to collectively reflect on the deeper meaning of life and the interconnectivity of everything. As we contemplate on connecting bones and tendons together in the building of a new and fairer world, the winds come to us from four directions (37: 9) – from where the sun rises (east) and sets (west) and where the cold and harsh (north) and warm and pleasant (south) winds blow. These winds coming from four directions, as most indigenous Americans believe bring balance, unity, freedom, and eternity to planetary living.

Aligned to God’s design for life, the coming of age of humanity is not an isolated revolutionary anthropological phenomenon but one process that, according to the Ezekiel text, converges with the healing of the earth and all life. It is such an irony that the unfortunate quarantining of human colonies has turned into involuntary fasting that, in turn, is bringing enormous relief to the earth. There, indeed, is an organic, earthy, and sacramental unity between the reconstitution of the human body and the breathing of earth’s “four winds”– between inter-human solidarity and ecological renewal.

But the tales of dry bones (Ezekiel 37) and the dead coming back to life (John 11: 1-45) is saying more to us in our situation. It is envisioning a reunion between us and our common home, not with our nation-states but this earth.

Of Fasting, Ecological Renewal and Homing (vv. 11-14)

“Settling in the land” or “return from exile” can also mean our homing back from where we have come and formed from.

In this season of Lent, the Christian community started its fasting by “putting on sack cloth,” and by reminding itself that from the earth the human has come and to earth, it shall return. This is homing in the fuller sense of the word. When all the artificial and divisive social garbs and cultural identities have been stripped off us, what is revealed is our being of this earth, i.e., Adamic. The pandemic says that we have wandered too far away from home and from each other. Let the earth be humanity’s home and the reciprocating host to a reconstituted and ruach-refreshed humanity again.

Sure, there are some signs of the subversion of the prophetic vision such as the intransigence of some powerful nations on the issue of resource sharing among nations, or some supremacists finding a new narrative for their xenophobic political agenda, or the religious right and fundamentalists’ weaponizing the outbreak to spread their vicious hate epidemic. These seem to sprout like weeds growing to negate the wheat. But prophecy is not about foretelling what is going to happen. It presents a moment of decision whether to pursue God’s design and live the hope — or continue walking the moron march of the lemmings?

'Tis time to live the hope and rise from the valley of dry bones.