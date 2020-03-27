3 MIN READ

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY – The United Methodist Church in the country lambasted members of the 2nd Civil-Military Operations Company of the 7th Infantry Division of the Armed Forces of the Philippine the military for harassing their pastors assigned in Ilocos.

“We strongly protest, reject and condemn the surveillance and intimidation of our pastors, as well as having our church members sign, under duress, ‘confessions’ as members of armed dissident groups, and surrendering to government forces, with ‘promises’ to henceforth ‘cooperate’,” said the UMC Philippine Central Conference Board of Church and Society (PCC-BCS) in a statement.

The UMC leadership said the actions of the military unit, led by Capt. Rogelio Dumbrique, violated human rights and religious freedom “since soldiers are curtailing the way” by which their clergy are performing their ministry.

The church’s highest governing body in the country cited in the statement the unwanted visits and red-tagging against UMC Ilocos South District (UMC-ISD) Superintendent Rev. Joel Bengbeng and a pastor under his jurisdiction, Rev. Brian Asuit. The home and church visits by the military, which started in May 2019, escalated into outright accusations of their support to the communist rebels.

The UMC said the “visits by soldiers, and their mere presence also made Rev. Bengbeng very uncomfortable, threatened and harassed. They also noted that the elderly mother of the pastor, who lives with him, felt the same.

“What made matters worse is that the military unit stationed a few blocks away from the District Office, was transferred to a lot adjacent to the Ilocos South District Compound in Calaoaan, Candon City, Ilocos Sur,” the PCC-BCS said.

The soldiers rented the place adjacent to the office. They transferred their station just two days before the opening and blessing of the office.

Signature to clear names

The most recent incident happened this March. Soldiers went to their place and asked them to sign a prepared document, under duress, to clear their names.

On the morning of March 14, Staff Sergeant Agustin, with another soldier from the 2nd CMO Coy, came to the UMC South District Office in Calaoaan, Candon City. They told Bengbeng that he has to clear his name.

According to the military, they recovered documents in an encounter with the New People’s Army in Sta. Lucia that contains his name as a staff of the Ilocos Human Rights Alliance (IHRA). The army said IHRA is a CPP-NPA organization. The soldiers said that because of his affiliation with the group, he must sign a prepared statement confessing his relationship with the rebels and pledging allegiance to the Philippine government.

However, the District Superintendent refused to sign. He told the soldiers that he was never part of IHRA. The pastor said that his advocacy for social justice is part of his Methodist ministry. He also stressed that even if he is part of IHRA, his membership does not constitute an illegal act.

In an earlier statement, IHRA noted that while they have worked with Bengbeng on human rights issues, he was never a part of the organization. The group explained that the partnership was not on the personal capacity of the cleric but as an officer of the Ilocos Sur Ecumenical Movement and his task ministry.

Meanwhile, on March 16, Dumbrique, along with seven soldiers, went to Asuit. They pressured the pastor to sign a prepared statement, which was “meant to clear his name and prove his loyalty to the Philippine government.” The soldiers also made the pastor take an “oath of Allegiance” while taking his photo.

Steadfast on social justice

The UMC said their clergy, lay, and members “shall continue to hunger and thirst for righteousness, be merciful to the poor and needy, and participate in peacebuilding.”

“We are therefore serving notice to the Armed Forces of the Philippines to our demand to stop persecuting our people who are straining for the rule of righteousness. And desist from reviling, demonizing, red-tagging and falsely uttering all kinds of evil (Mt.5:3-15) against our human rights advocates and defenders,” declared the highest UMC policy body in the country.

In an online interview, Bengbeng thanked the UMC for its concern and support. He also expressed his fears for his life and his family.

“I am deeply affected by the situation. I cannot concentrate on my work, always thinking about what may happen in the coming days and how are my colleagues facing similar problems are faring with the pressures and threats,” he said.

The cleric noted that his mother is always worried every time he goes out.

The UMC-ISD chief also said that his colleague, Asuit, remains steadfast to the church advocacy. He said the pastor would continue to serve in his present assignment in Sta. Cruz, Ilocos Sur. According to him, despite the lingering worries after the March 16 incident, the pastor continues to discharge his duties.

Bengbeng said that to continue with their responsibilities, they have to set up some security measures. He stressed that they would continue with their ministry and obligation to uphold human rights and social justice. However, he lamented that they could no longer do some of the things they use to do for safety reasons. # nordis.net