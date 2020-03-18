4 MIN READ

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) in the Ilocos and Cordillera regions condemned the “ruthless massacre” of three of their comrades, including a member of the Executive Committee.

In a joint statement released on March 18, the CPP Regional Committee and New People’s Army-Chadli Molintas Command said the three were “unarmed and slaughtered mercilessly” during a dawn raid on March 13 in Baguio City. The rebels identified their slain comrades as Julius ‘Ka Nars’ Soriano Giron, Dr. Ma Lourdes Denero Tangco, and Arvie Alarcon Reyes.

“Such a dastardly criminal act bespeaks of a paranoid regime vainly seeking to end the revolutionary armed struggle. For failing to successfully crush not even a single unit of the NPA in the guerilla fronts, they aimed their lethal bullets to an ailing and aged Ka Nars, his attending physician, and his aide,” the statement said.

Authorities claim that Giron is the current chief of the CPP’s Military Commission. According to their report, he filled the seat left by Benito Tiamzon after the latter’s arrest in 2017.

The rebels said the military and police planted the firearms shown in the photos they released for the media. They said the guns meant to “justify their Gestapo like operation” and killing of the three.

“[T]he AFP- PNP deceitfully claimed that they were ‘serving arrest and search warrants’ and that ‘the three resisted arrest, ensuing a firefight that resulted in their death,'” they added.

In a separate statement dated March 17, the national leadership of the CPP said the incident was a “liquidation operation” and “with the clear aim of assassinating Giron and eliminating all witnesses.”

“Giron was nearly 70 years old. He was suffering from the infirmities of old age. Giron, specifically, had difficulty keeping his balance. He and his companions in their residence were unarmed and were not in a position to fight back against the armed fascist agents,” the statement said.

Party stalwart

The CPP said Giron was “one of the stalwarts of the Party’s Central Committee, its Political Bureau and Executive Committee, serving the Party’s central organs over the past three decades.” They also acknowledge his “selfless and tenacious service” to the revolution and the Filipino people.

“He played a key role in reconstituting the Party’s leadership in 2014 and bringing together more than a hundred Party cadres to hold the Party’s 2nd Congress in 2016. He was elected to the Second Central Committee, the Political Bureau, and as one of the key officers of the Executive Committee,” the statement noted.

In his tribute, CPP Founding Chair Jose Maria Sison recalled that Giron joined and led the Kabataang Makabayan in Baguio City in the 1970s. According to him, the slain CPP leader assisted in the formation of Samahan ng mga Anak Pawis (SaAnPa) in the city during the same period. He noted that Giron also organized workers in the transport, energy, and mining sectors.

“I issue this tribute to Comrade Julius as an immediate declaration to honor him in connection with his impending burial. We can expect a more authoritative and informative declaration of the CC of the CPP. I have based my declaration based on information that I have gathered immediately from mutual friends and his relatives who are accessible,” the former CPP chair explained.

According to Sison, Giron entered the CPP in 1971 and assumed major responsibilities.

“He served with the Trade Union Bureau and participated in the organization of the Northern Luzon Regional Party organization. He was designated a staff member of the Instructor’s Bureau of the CPP under the Education Department. He served as the team leader of an armed propaganda unit in Ifugao. He went to Isabela to instruct Political Officers of the New People’s Army for regional and national deployment,” he narrated.

Authorities arrested Giron without a warrant during the early period of the Martial Law and suffered various tortures. He eventually escaped and returned to his work with the underground movement.

“Since then, he assumed higher responsibilities in the CPP. NPA and the National Democratic Front. Other comrades at the level of the Central Committee of the CPP can best present his responsibilities and accomplishments as a communist cadre and revolutionary fighter since the 1970s,” Sison said.

Talks resumption in peril

The CPP leadership also pointed out that the killing of Giron negates the recent proposal of Duterte to resume peace talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP).

They said the incident “demonstrates unequivocally that the NDFP-GRP peace talks cannot be successfully resumed as long as Duterte’s Proclamation 374 and Executive Order 70 remain in effect.”

The rebels said Giron is “one of the Party’s leading cadres and principal peace consultant” to the NDFP.

A day before the release of the CPP statement, Sison responded to President Duterte’s appeal for a ceasefire with the communist rebels amid the spread of the coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

He said that if the president is sincere in his offer, Duterte must make it official through the government’s negotiating team.

“The offer will be seriously studied by the NDFP and the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP). It will be related not only to the common fight against Covid-19 but also to the resumption of the peace negotiations,” Sison said.

The president made the pronouncement on March 16, in his second national address on the government’s response to contain the disease. # nordis.net