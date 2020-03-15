4 MIN READ

By MONICA CUTIN

www.nordis.net

LAOAG CITY — Protestant churches and a farmer’s group in Ilocos Norte said the Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (TF-ELCAC) is behind the red-tagging and false surrender rampage against their members.

In a joint press briefing on March 11, protestant leaders joined the Alyansa Dagiti Mannalon ti Ilocos Norte (AMIN) to decry the spate of harassment they experienced from the state forces. Heads of the United Church of Christ in the Philippines-Northwest Luzon Conference (UCCP-NWLC) and the Iglesia Filipina Independiente (IFI) Dioceses of Batac and Laoag attended the activity.

The group pointed out that former governor, now Senator Imee Marcos declared that Ilocos Norte is insurgency-free. They said the government’s counter-insurgency program targeting civilian organizations and institutions critical of the administration.

“It is a known fact that Ilocos Norte is insurgency free and there has no rebel group in the province for a long time. But in actual, the TF-ELCAC under the Executive Order 70 targets civilians, farmers organization and its advocate, and church workers,” the joint statement said.

They said the government is implementing a crackdown against progressive groups “for actively asserting their right and demanding for their economic development.” Meanwhile, state forces also target church workers for pursuing their “prophetic mission of helping and caring for the welfare of the underprivileged, particularly the poor farmers in the province.”

A form of persecution

NWLC Conference Minister Rev. Noel Pagdilao said the relentless red-tagging and harassment of human rights advocates and church workers are alarming. He also condemned the accusation that UCCP is associated with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) or the New People’s Army (NPA).

“Maysa a nadagsen ken napnoan risgo a pamarpardaya daytoy kadagiti kamkamaeng kangrunaan kadagiti agtrabtraabaho ken agserserbi iti mission ti simbaan (This is a strong and risky accusation against our members, especially those working in our mission),” the NWLC head said.

According to him, the unwanted visits by members of the military to their churches, pastors, and members is a form of persecution. He said it has already resulted in fear and put lives in danger.

“Saan a maisina iti panagmission ti UCCP sipud pat idi, iti intay panakipagpaset iti biag dagiti tattao, dagiti makunkuna a pesante gapu met laeng ti panangibagitayo iti pammati kenni Apo Jesus

(You cannot separate UCCP’s mission with the peasantry as part of living our faith to Jesus Christ),” he added.

Pagdilao stressed that UCCP has a clear commitment to the peasantry. He cited a resolution passed by its 4th Quadrennial General Assembly tilted “Resolution Urging the Creation of Comprehensive Peasant Program.” The decision said, “Whereas the Church, in order to fulfill her ministry, has to come up with a comprehensive peasant program that will be responsible to the needs and aspiration of the Philippine peasantry.”

Peasant ministry

IFI Bishops Emelyn Dacuycuy and Vermilion Tagalog were also present to express their concern for the safety of their members. Last month, the IFI leadership condemned the force surrender campaign against their members, and vilification against their church and clergy by the military in Barangay Gulpeng, Pinili, Ilocos Norte.

The Aglipayan bishops reiterated that human rights and peasant welfare are part of their ministry. They said supporting their struggle for genuine agrarian reform, and the protection of the sanctity of life is their moral obligation.

Dacuycuy also read the earlier statement released by IFI Obispo Maximo Rhee Timbang condemning the red-tagging of the church, its clergy, and members. The pronouncement from the IFI head stressed that associating them with the communist rebels “endangers the lives and security” of their members.

“We are utterly angry with this unfair, ridiculous and baseless act of labeling and red-tagging against the IFI that only intends to discredit its brand of faith and witness, which is rooted in the life and work of the Lord Jesus and its tradition and history of being a church born out from the nationalist struggle of the Filipino people,” the statement said.

The IFI chief released the statement when on February 16, troops from the 69th IB with Dumbrique held a barangay meeting in Barangay Gulpeng, Pinili, Ilocos Norte. In the activity, the soldiers forced 46 individuals to sign a document. Among those pressured to cast signature is the wife of Rev. Rogelio Molina of the Diocese of Batac, whom Dumbrique accused of supporting the NPA. Authorities are now asking those coerced to sign to voluntary surrender as NPA members.

In response to the incident, AMIN officers and the IFI Diocese of Batac held a dialogue with the Vice Mayor of Pinili and Municipal Police Chief. They raised their concern and the rights violations committed against their members. Also, the church leaders inquired about the intention and objective of military deployment in the communities. The police chief said the order to deploy soldiers in the communities came from “national” and beyond their control.

Threats and intimidation

Meanwhile, Solidarity of Peasants Against Exploitation Antonino Pugyao said the military is employing threats and intimidation to go around the rule of law and due process. According to him, the purpose of the malicious accusations against their organization and members, coupled with surveillance and unwanted visits from state forces, is to put pressure and fear among their members.

“Dagiti pammabasolda ket saanda matakderan iti korte. Isunga agararamatda ti pamutbuteng tapno pwersaren dagiti kameng ti progresibo nga organisasion a makipaset iti peke a surrender campaignda (Their accusations are without proof that can hold in court. This is why they are using threat and intimidation to coerce members of progressive organizations to become part of their force surrender campaign),” he said.

The testimonies of the officers of AMIN provided substance to Pugyao’s account of surveillance, harassment, intimidation, and coercion to sign documents admitting their support to the communist movement.

Edgar Estavillo, provincial treasurer of AMIN, recalled the multiple visits by Capt. Rogelio Dumbrique, Jr. of the 7th Civil-Military Operations Company and members of 69th IB. He said the soldiers were insisting that he and his wife should sign a document “to clear their names” for participating in rallies.

AMIN chairperson Rodrigo Limon also recounted when the members of the local police visited his home. They asked him about the activities of their organizations, noting the community meetings that AMIN organized. The cops also inquired about his trips abroad and the employment of his children. He said the authorities were very particular about the protest actions that AMIN participated, which police claimed as activities organized by communist front organizations.

Pugyao also pointed out that with President Duterte’s EO 70 creating the TF-ELCAC to implement the “Whole of Nation Approach,” local governments are either forced or become an active part of the atrocities against their constituents. According to him, overpowered by fear of being branded as communist supporters, most local officials choose to allow the military’s rampage. He challenged local officials to step up despite pressure from national officials and protect the rights of their constituents. # nordis.net