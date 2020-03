Monthly Rundown (February)

Nordis Monthly Rundown is a platform created by Nothern Dispatch Online to review the top stories for the previous month. Watch the highlights of the following reported stories last February 2020: (1) Reported red-tagging cases in Northern Luzon increases, (2) Cordillera Administrative Region remains COVID-19-free, (3) 12 cases of ASF reported in the Cordillera, (4) More than 900 Ha of natural forest razed in Benguet, (5) Cadavers found in Benguet.