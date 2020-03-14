3 MIN READ

By KHIM ABALOS

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA), a federation of grassroots-based organizations among indigenous communities in the region, announced the cancellation of the 36th Cordillera Day set on April 23 and 24, 2020 in Tanglag, Lubuagan, Kalinga.

The cancellation came amid growing national and global concerns over the spread of Coronavirus Disease (CoViD-19).

In their official statement dated March 14, CPA emphasized that they opted to cancel the event to protect the health and safety of people in the Cordillera as well as advocates in the country and abroad.

“This extraordinary and unprecedented decision was made to help protect the health and wellbeing of the people not only in Kalinga province but the whole Cordillera as well as friends and advocates in the country and abroad against COVID19. The safety, health, and wellbeing of the people are our top priorities,” said CPA Secretary-General Sarah Dekdeken.

Despite the cancellation of the activity, she thanked the people of Tanglag for standing firm against the pressure exerted by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP). According to her, state forces tried to force the village to withdraw their hosting of the event, citing that the New People’s Army (NPA) organized the said activity. However, “the people of Tanglag did not waver and were determined to host the celebration.”

She also condemned the effort of the AFP and PNP to smear the name of their organization and activity through malicious accusations and red-tagging.

“The false labeling of the Cordillera Peoples Alliance and other peoples’ organizations as terrorists and communist fronts by the AFP and PNP, and now the malicious tagging of the peoples’ Cordillera Day celebration as an activity of the New People’s Army, is nothing but an attack to the Cordillera people and their democratic rights. This must end to prevent further human rights violations,” the CPA secretary-general said.

Thwarting state pressure

Dekdeken recalled that on February 27, the Lubuagan PNP sought a dialogue with the residents of Tanglag on motorcycle rules and safety through the Municipal Peace and Order Committee. However, in the meeting attended by motorcycle drivers led by Tanglag Barangay Captain Edwin Campilis, a member of the PNP Tabuk discouraged them from hosting the Cordillera Day celebration.

Again on March 2, officials of Tanglag had a meeting with the Municipal Peace and Order Council regarding the activity. Representatives of AFP and PNP in the gathering told the council to cancel the celebration of Cordillera Day because it is an activity of the NPA.

As a response, the barangay council explained that it was the community that decided to host the gathering. The village officials also told the PNP that instead of ordering them, they should go to the barangay and ask the residents, but the PNP refused.

Celebration of struggle

CPA has been staging Cordillera Day for nearly four decades. The annual gathering is a celebration of triumphs in Cordillera peoples’ struggle for the defense of their ancestral land and for self-determination. It is also a venue for the people to pay tribute to the Cordillera martyrs.

It is celebrated annually, on April 24, in honor of Macliing Dulag, one of the Kalinga elders who fought against the Marcos regime’s Chico River Dam projects. Government soldiers killed him, expecting the struggle against the World Bank-funded project to die with him, but they failed. Instead, the death of Dulag further strengthened the united and organized opposition against the dams.

Cordillera Day started as Macliing Memorial from 1981-1984 to commemorate Dulag’s death and was dubbed as “Cordillera Day” in 1985.

During the gathering, speakers and workshops tackle pressing issues that significantly affect the people of Cordillera. It also aims to strengthen people’s solidarity to defend indigenous people’s rights and welfare. # nordis.net