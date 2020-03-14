2 MIN READ

By JOSEPH GREGORIO

BAGUIO CITY — The Philippine National Police (PNP) Abra and medical personnel are now ensuring that a former OFW who tested positive for COVID-19 stays quarantined in his residence.

Abra Governor Joy Bernos confirmed the first case of infection in the Cordillera Administrative Region, this afternoon, March 14. She said they are preparing for the transfer of the patient from Barangay Catacdengan Nuevo, Manabo, Abra, to a Level 2 health facility, following the Department of Health protocol.

According to the governor, Region 1 listed the confirmed case as one of the Persons Under Investigation (PUIs). However, the patient did not inform barangay officials about his health status when he came home.

Bernos said the patient even visited Bangued, Licuan-Baay, and Sallapadan towns. She added that they are now tracing all the people that the patient had contact with while going around the municipalities.

The governor revealed that the medical institute in San Fernando, La Union, just forwarded the result coming from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) to them today.

As a result, Bernos said they are going to impose a barangay quarantine over Catacdengan Nuevo under the guidelines of the state of a public health emergency or Code Red Sublevel 2 in the country. She directed every resident of the barangay to stay in their homes.

She assured the residents that the local government unit of Manabo would ensure that their needs are addressed as part of the guidelines. She also reminded all Abrenians of the new 9:00 PM to 4:00 AM curfew. Bernos warned that violators would be arrested.

As of March 13, the Department of Health Cordillera recorded 42 PUIs. 30 of them were discharged, and 12 were admitted to different health facilities in the region. Of the 12 admitted, four tested negative, and eight are waiting for laboratory test results.