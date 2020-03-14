2 MIN READ

By JHAMES PAREDES

www.nordis.net

TUGUEGARAO CITY — Various groups led by human rights alliance Karapatan Cagayan Valley filed a complaint at the Commission on Human Rights after being denied access by state forces to Sitio Lagum, Barangay Lipatan, Sto. Nino, Cagayan.

Delegates of the peace and solidarity mission sought an investigation of human rights violations reported by residents of Sitio Lagum since the beginning of February.

Jackie Valencia, secretary-general of Karapatan CV, said government soldiers intimidated and harassed their group.

“We learned that the military told the boatmen to stop their operations so that we could not cross the river to Barangay Lipatan. The incident affected not only our team but other residents as well,” she said.

She recalled that they saw a military detachment installed by the 17th IBPA from where they stood. They have to cross the river and pass the army patrol base before they can reach Sitio Lagum.

“The military also organized an indignation rally with some barangay officials on the same day of the PSM. They, however, maliciously associated legal organizations like ours as front organizations of the CPP-NPA-NDFP. They even made some residents stand in the heat and raise placards that malign human rights advocacy groups,” added Valencia.

According to her, the protest was the handiwork of the military, which has relentlessly launched smear campaigns against legitimate people’s organizations.

BE SAFE. The parish priests of Piat town in Cagayan blessed the delegates of the Peace & Solidarity Mission before departing for Sitio Lagum. Photo from Punganay.

“The 17th IBPA is desperate to cover up its abuses against the people of Sitio Lagum and Cagayan, so they resort to red-tagging and coercion of public officials. If the 17th IBPA claims that there is no militarization in Sitio Lagum, why block the peace and solidarity mission?” Valencia said.

In a statement, Punganay pointed out that the denial of entry of humanitarian aid by people’s organizations is a denial of access to assistance and sevices for the people of Lagum.

“This is also a suppression of their freedom of expression – for their situation and voices to be known by the wider public. The people of Lagum are the ones most affected by us not being able to reach them,” read the statement.

Perlita Agana, Chief of the Investigation Section of the CHR Region 2, received the complaint of the PSM team and committed to set a date to investigate the situation in the community.

The 25 person PSM team was composed of Karapatan Alliance Philippines, Karapatan CV, Taripnong CV, Katribu Youth, Children’s Rehabilitation Center, Amihan – Alliance of Peasant Women, Kagimungan – KMP, Binnadang Amianan, TAKDER, Punganay, and the Philippine Task Force on Indigenous People’s Rights.# nordis.net