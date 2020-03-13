< 1 MIN READ

By JOSEPH GREGORIO

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Joint military and police operatives killed a suspected high-ranking leader and two other members of the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) on March 13 in Baguio City.

Report from the Police Regional Office Cordillera said the incident happened at around 3:00 am in a house in Barangay Queen of Peace. Authorities claimed the suspects’ resisted arrest and engaged the government forces in a firefight, prompting them to return fire.

The police were serving warrants are for violation of the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition as well as rebellion, murder, arson, and frustrated murder when the incident happened.

Among those killed, according to the police, is Julius Soriano Giron, allegedly head of the CPP-NPA national military commission. The military also claims him to be the current chairperson of the CPP, who filled the post after the arrest of Benito Tiamzon in 2014.

Also killed was Lourdes Tan Torres/Ma Lourdes Dineros Tangco alias Tita, a member of the CPP’s Executive Committee and National Health Bureau. An unidentified male said to be serving as Giron’s security aide, also died in the incident.

The police and military the three are members of the national organ operating in Northern Luzon.

Government troops recovered various firearms that include one M16, two Cal .45, and several explosives, among others. # nordis.net