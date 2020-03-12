2 MIN READ

By SHERWIN DE VERA

BAGUIO CITY — The town of Santa passed an ordinance regulating and allowing tricycles to ply national highways on March 9, while a councilor filed a similar legislations Cabugao the same measure citing the absence of alternate routes.

According to them, rather than imposing a total ban on national highways, they will implement stricter safety measures and enforce existing issuances.

Santa Vice Mayor Jeremy Jesus Bueno III, who authored the ordinance, noted that the local legislation intends to “further strengthen the implementation of the directive of President R. Duterte on road clearing operations.”

Earlier, the vice mayor asked the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to clarify Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 2020-036, prohibiting tricycles along national highways. In particular, he took note of the directive’s conflict with an earlier order, MC No. 2020-04, and the Local Government Code (LGC).

The earlier DILG memo and the LGC authorized the local government unit to regulate the franchising of tricycle-for-hire and designate the use of roads, streets, and alleys in their respective territories. It also contains a provision that in the absence of alternate routes, local officials can allow tricycles to operate along national highways and major roads.

Councilor Randy Kinaud of Cabugao noted the same provision in his proposed ordinance for tricycle-for-hire in the town. He also pointed out that the Department of Transportation’s “Guidelines to Implement the Devolution of LTFRB’s Franchising over Tricycle-for-Hire to Local Government Unit,” while prohibiting tricycles along national highways also provides an exemption.

A provision in the document states: “For safety reasons, no tricycles should operate on national highways utilized by four-wheel vehicles greater than 4 tons and where normal speed exceeds 40 kph. However, the [Sangguniang Bayan/Sangguniang Panlalawigan] may provide exceptions if there is no alternative route.”

The councilor said, “while there could be alternative routes, such routes will make travel too inconvenient and burdensome.” He added that it would make travel through tricycle around Cabugao “too expensive and unaffordable to many.” According to him, an absolute ban of tricycles on national highways would prejudice the primary source of livelihood of many residents.

“[T]aking into consideration the directive to ban tricycles along national highways, but considering that there is yet no viable other modes of transportation within and around Cabugao, and considering further the lack of practicable alternative routes, this Sanggunian allows for the use of the national highway by tricycles for hire,” Kinaud said.

Prohibition only for trike-for-hire

Meanwhile, Bueno also took the time to clarify on his Facebook account that the orders from the DILG banning trikes on national highways only apply to tricycle-for-hire.

“My professional opinion based on existing legal opinions and memorandums of DILG, there is no need to craft an ordinance for tricycles for private use,” the vice mayor said in Ilocano.

He reiterated that the Sangguniang Bayan of Santa passed the ordinance for tricycle-for-hire to make the target of the DILG ban on tricycles clear.

He cited DILG Legal Opinion No. 70, Series of 2011, which states, “the prohibition for the operation of tricycles along national highways applies only to those rendering transport services to the public.”

However, Bueno reminded owners of tricycles used for private purposes to abide by existing ordinances on the road and public safety. # nordis.net