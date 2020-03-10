2 MIN READ

By MONICA CUTIN

www.nordis.net

LAOAG CITY (updated March 11, 12:16 am) — The chairperson of the Solidarity of Peasants Against Exploitation (Stop Exploitation) expressed fear for his life and family after members of the military visited his youngest child at school today, March 10 and asked for his whereabouts.

According to Antonino Pugyao, the soldiers also asked for the number of his wife from his kid. They called her to press for his location and why is he not replying to their text messages and returning calls. The perpetrator identified himself as Sgt. Bernard Valentino. He was accompanied by a certain PO1 Balderas when they went to the child’s school in Marcos, Ilocos Norte.

“Uray siasinno nga indibidwal a makapadas ti awan sarday a panangsursurot, panangmonmonitor ken panangbisbista dagiti military a ket makarikna pannakaharass ken danag ngem masapol nga apusige no usto ti ilablabanmo. Ipapatida a rebeldekami, awan met ngarud maipakitada a pruwebada kadagiti nakaadaddu nga akusasionda (It is normal for someone to feel harassed and alarmed when the military constantly tails, monitors and visits that individual but we must persevere if we are fighting for a just cause. They accused us of being rebels but cannot back their accusations),” he said.

He said that since March 1, Captain Rogelio Domrique of the 81st Infantry Battalion has been pressuring him to admit that Stop Exploitation is a front of the communist New People’s Army.

“Iti dayta nga aldaw ket pinaawagan na kami ti Kapitana iti Barangay 8 idiay Vigan, no sadinno ket agababang kami ti balay ng agserserbi kas opisinami. Ket idi sumangpetak idiay barangay hall, nakigtottak ta addada Domrique (That day, the local chief executive of Barangay 8 in Vigan where our office is located called me. When I arrived at the Barangay Hall, Domrique was there waiting),” Pugyao recalled.

He also disclosed that the military also wants him to appear before the local officials in their municipality, in Marcos, Ilocos Norte. They want him to take a pledge of allegiance as if he was a rebel. According to him, despite the army’s failure to show proof to back their accusation and his protest, they set a date for the meeting.

“Patiek a ti panggepda ket kumbinsarendak ken ballaagan a saan a makipagset ti maangay a press conference intun bigat kasilpo dagiti pamutbuteng ken harassmentda kadagiti kameng ti Stop Exploitation ken dagiti kleriko ti Aglipayan ken United Church of Christ in the Philippines (I believe that they want to convince and warn me not to attend the press conference tomorrow to expose their threats and harassments against the members of Stop Exploitation and the clerics of Aglipayan church and the United Church of Christ in the Philippines),” he said.

Stop Exploitation, together with Alyansa Dagiti Mannalon iti Ilocos Norte (AMIN), is set to hold a press briefing tomorrow, March 11, on the recent human rights violations of police and military Ilocos Norte. The heads of the Diocese of Laoag and Batac of the Iglesia Filipina Independiente (IFI), United Church of Christ in the Philippines (UCCP) Northwest Luzon Conference, and the Ilocos Center for Research, Empowerment, and Development (ICRED) will also join the activity. # nordis.net