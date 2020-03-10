2 MIN READ

By OLGA LAUZON

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY – Member organizations of Innabuyog Metro Baguio, an alliance of progressive groups and women in the city, celebrated International Working Women’s Day with several activities carrying the theme: Cordillera Women, Rise for Ancestral Land, Rights, Food, and Dignity on March 8.

The activities included the group’s 5th general assembly. The gathering included discussions on pressing women’s issues and the selection of its new executive committee.

“Obligasyon nating tumindig at ipagpatuloy na ipaglaban ang ating mga karapatan, mga karapatang binabawi ng estado, at mga karapatang hindi pa ibinibigay (We must stand and continue to fight for our rights, rights that the state is taking away, and rights that has yet to be fulfilled),” Daisy Bagni of Samahan ng Maralitang Kababaihang Nagkakaisa said in her opening remarks.

Audrey Corce, Secretary-General of Innabuyog, discussed the current situation of the women sector in the country, including the challenges they are facing and the sector’s role in the mass movement.

Corce cited the Rice Liberalization Law as one of the government’s policies that negatively affect their sector. She said that the government is not giving enough support to its local farmers even though the Philippines is an agricultural country.

“Suportahan natin ang pag-repeal sa RLL sa pamamagitan ng petisyon na una nating ibibigay sa March 10. Partikular sa mga kabataan, maaaring sumama sa mga progresibong organisasyon na patuloy na nagsusulong ng kampanya para rito (Let us support the petition to repeal RLL that we will submit on March 10. The youth in particular can join progressive organizations campaigning for the issue),” Corce added.

Geraldine Cacho of Tongtongan ti Umili discussed the orientation of Innabuyog for its new member organizations such as Bahaghari, Sigma Delta Pi, and Pi Sigma Delta sororities, Kasarian Office, and the University Student Council of the University of the Philippines Baguio.

Cacho emphasized the women’s role in forwarding campaigns of their sector alongside with the calls of other sectors in the society.

Simultaneous with the general assembly, Innabuyog installed an exhibit at the People’s Park, highlighting the history of the alliance and its contribution to the community.

The alliance also conducted a petition signing campaign calling for the repeal of the Rice Liberalization Law.

The program at the People’s Park concluded with a dance protest in solidarity with the calls to uphold and respect the rights and welfare of women. Innabuyog Gabriela Youth led the One Billion Rising dance during the program. # nordis.net