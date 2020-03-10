3 MIN READ

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — With the backing of the Office of the President, Australian mining giant, OceanaGold Philippines, Inc. (OGPI) plans to bring in 630,000 liters of diesel inside its mine site starting March 11 for the dewatering of its mines.

The company informed local government officials from the province down to the barangay of its plan through a letter dated March 6 signed by OGPI General Manager David Way.

OGPI urged them to allow the delivery to pass the barricades and checkpoints set-up by residents opposing the operation with the support of the local officials citing a letter from Malacañang. The letter also requested the governor to “clarify and confirm” the order to all concerned officials, “so there will be no confusion.”

A document dated January 21, from the Presidential Palace, signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and addressed to Environment and Natural Resources chief Roy Cimatu was with OGPI’s letter.

“[P]lease be advised of the approval of the grant of authority to the OGPI to transport diesel only in the amount necessary,as may be determined by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), for the continued operation of the dewatering activities of the Didipio Mine,” the letters said.

According to Medialdea, the procedure is an “interim measure for preventing inundation of the mine.” He noted the flooding “could cause irreparable damage to the mine, the mineral resources found in them, and the environment.”

It also accorded the MGB authority to “request government assistance for the safe transport and delivery of the diesel.” The instruction includes MGB’s close monitoring of the activity granted of OGPI.

The executive secretary stressed the mining bureau must “to take all actions to preserve the integrity of the mining site and natural resources” and “protect the safety and interest of the public.”

Medialdea clarified that the authority granted to OGPI “shall not be construed as an action on OGPI’s application for renewal of its Financial and Technical Assistance Agreement (FTAA).”

The 25-year right of the company to develop and undertake mining operations under the FTAA expired on June 20 last year. On June 25, the provincial government issued a cease and desist order against the company. OGPI suspended its operation in July 2019 for the depletion of its mining supplies, including fuels, after the people set-up barricades that prevented materials from entering and exiting the area.

Meanwhile, Alyansa ng Novo Vizacayanos para sa Kalikasan (ANVIK) said OGPI “should have long ago decommissioned and transitioned the pertinent mine activities to the Philippine government.” The group also asked the government not to allow the entry of fuel. They said its need to acquire diesel proves OGPI “is still illegally operating despite the expiration of its FTAA.”

ANVIK chairperson Fr. Vicente Tiam said that Malacañang’s decision to allow OGPI to bring fuel to the mine site is disturbing. He said while they recognized the president’s authority to act on the matter, the lack of consultation with the concerned local officials and affected residence is unacceptable.

“Hindi okay na OGPI pa ang i-order to dewater, kasi in the first place wala na silang permit to operate. Dapat matagal na silang nagfold-up at nagsimula sa decommissioning and rehabilitation (Giving OGPI authority to dewater is not okay because they no longer have the permit to operate. They should have folded long ago and started the decommissioning and rehabilitation),” he said.

The priest pointed at that since OGPI caused the destruction in the area and brought problems to the community, the government should instead take over, and start closing the mines properly.

According to him, if ever the dewatering pushes through, it should be under the strict supervision of the local officials and the people. The priest noted that this measure could ensure that OGPI would not go beyond the approved job. He said the company did not provide details of the process, such as actual fuel consumption and period to complete the process.

“I hope that the governor, ay i-insist niya na kailangan na madiscuss muna ang parameters and protocol kaugnay dito at mainvolved sila, the provincial, municipal and barangay officials and residents sa mga decisions (I hope that the governor will insist that they need to discuss first the parameters and protocols about the matter and should involve all local officials and residents in making the decision),” the clergy said.

Tiam heads the Ecology Desk of the Diocese of Bayombong. He represented the diocese during the House of Representative Committee on Indigenous Cultural Communities and Indigenous Peoples probe on OGPI’s human rights violations. Local officials and environmentalists lambasted the committee for holding the meeting inside the OGPI’s compound and for favoring the company during the process.

He also stressed that they no longer trust the MGB to do its job. ANVIK and local officials lambasted the office last year for endorsing the FTAA renewal without consultation with the residents and local officials.

ANVIK called on environmental advocates to support and join the barricade in Didipio to prevent the entry of the fuel. Since installing the blockade, residents have thwarted several attempts of the company and MGB to bring fuel inside the company’s compound. # nordis.net