Of Women and Lent

By REV. FERDINAND ANNO

Celebrating International Women’s Month in the church setting and the season of Lent calls us (1) to remember the passion of women in the Christ event, (2) to be repentant about our age-old attitude towards women and the woman question and (3) to revise the social order according to the social vision of the woman question.

ANG PASYON …

The passion of women was echoed early in the story of God’s coming in Jesus Christ. It, in fact, prefaced the historical incarnation of the paschal mystery, when in her magnificat, Mary, the mother of Jesus, let her soul cry out, “my soul glorifies the Lord!” and proceeded on to sing the hurts and hopes of the subjugated poor of Palestine – but this is not an isolated account of insurrection by a woman. Women in the Bible from the exalted Mary to the despised widows and prostituted women in the gospels powerfully narrate and depict the passion of God in Christ. This passion has to do with the creation of a new order of life where the poor are lifted (Mary’s magnificat Lk 1: 46-55), where the forces of death have been conquered in the resurrection or insurrection of life-giving forces (the women heralds of Christ’s resurrection, Mt 28:1-8) when our most valued treasures are used to usher in and celebrate the heralding of the new world (Mary “Magdalene’s” anointing of Jesus, 12: 1-8) when systems of domination, othering, and exclusion are challenged as antithetical to the gospel of God’s reign (The Samaritan Woman, Jn 4: 1-42), and when justice is sought spiritedly and persistently with vigor (the persistent widow, Lk 18: 1-8). Yes, the Bible is replete with women whose abbreviated, if not concealed, stories have slipped through cracks in the biblical text to point to the fuller embodiment of the passion of God in Christ.

ANG PAGBABALIK-LOOB …

Our discriminatory attitude towards women is not indigenous to humanity. Theologically, it is one superstructure of our sin of separation from God — of our seeking to subjugate, dominate and reign sovereign over social and ecological pyramids that our greed and covetousness have constructed. Our instituting and textualizing this androcentric and patriarchal power-over politics in our sacred scriptures is an open rebellion against God’s design for God’s creation. Yes, we have sacralized the radically profaned idea that the woman is a lesser being at the cost of misrepresenting the biblical idea of the sacred. The consecration of our androcentric sin went viral and infected humanity to its core. This has led to our idolatrous worship of power, the pillage and rape of the earth and the reordering of God’s oikos into an androcentric empire that has segregated humanity into the powerful haves and disempowered have nots. Androcentrism and patriarchy, indeed, have brought planetary existence to the brink of decay and destruction.

AT PAG-ALSA …

In the theological front, the woman question has put forward the argument that the discrimination and marginalization of women are suppression and concealment of the social vision of Judaeo-Christianity. The woman’s question is about justice in inter-human and ecological relationships as well as wholeness in everyone and everything and things eternal and the ephemeral. The vision of justice and wholeness is what the sacred scriptures of Christianity envisions from the very genesis of God’s creative work to its culmination in the grand banquet that awaits the whole of creation. The myth of the “woman tempter,” contrary to the patriarchal “wisdom” of the “Church Fathers” (esp Tertullian, CE 150-240), was an obnoxious subversion of the Christian vision by unfortunately misogynistic interpreters of Christian text. The woman question has since exposed this sin, including its twin in homophobia, and revealed a vision transcendent of the social constructs and horizons of our disfigured humanity.

Yes, we have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. We have failed to see in Mary the mother of Jesus, the ultimate woman of our sacred scripture and tradition, “the original and eschatological humanity that is repressed from existence within patriarchy, the culture of domination and subjugation” (Mary Daly, The End of the Looking Glass War, 1973); and that our continuing marginalization and discrimination of and violence against women is, effectively, violence against the very vision of a just egalitarian earth community – a violence against what God has designed for all created reality.

It is the season of Lent. Let us put on sack clothes, fast, repent of our sins against God and God’s design for us, and commit to revising the ordo of life according to the social vision of a billion women rising.

The author is a professor and former President at the Union Theological Seminary-Philippines. He holds a doctor’s degree in Theology and Religious Studies from the University of Leeds, England.