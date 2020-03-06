Ilocos Sur town allows trikes on highway pending clarification of DILG order

According to Santa, Ilocos Sur, Vice Mayor Jeremey Jesus Bueno III, upon review of the DILG memo, the municipality saw conflicting provisions with DILG MC 2020-004, which provides guidelines for the study of tricycle and pedicab franchising code and ordinances on the use of roads, streets, and alleys.

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY – Tricycles can still ply the national road traversing the Santa municipality in Ilocos Sur without getting flagged or arrested by authorities pending the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) clarification on the recent order banning the vehicles from national highways.

Vice Mayor Jeremey Jesus Bueno III made this pronouncement through a video post on Facebook concerning the implementation of Memorandum Circular 2020-036 issued by the DILG. The order prohibits tricycles and pedicabs from using the national highways.

According to him, upon review of the DILG memo, the municipality saw conflicting provisions with DILG MC 2020-004, which provides guidelines for the study of tricycle and pedicab franchising code and ordinances on the use of roads, streets, and alleys.

“Gaputa adda ti nakitatayo a conflict iti dua a memorandum circular nga inyetnag ti DILG ken kasta met ti panaglabsing ti DILG iti maysa a probision ti Local Government Code idi February 17 ket insigidatayo a nangipadala ti surat kenni Secretary [Eduardo] Año tapno malawlawagan bassit daytoy baro a sirkular a mangiparparit ti tricycle along the national highway (Because we saw a conflict between the two memorandum circulars issued by the DILG and a violation of one of the provisions of the Local Government Code on February 17, we immediately sent a letter to Sec. Eduardo Año to clarify the new circular prohibiting tricycles along the national highway),” the vice mayor explained.

He explained further on his post that Section 447 3(vi) of the LGC gives the Sangguniang Bayan authority to regulate the operation of tricycles subject to the guidelines set by the transportation department.

Bueno pointed out that based on the DOTr guidelines, tricycles can operate on national highways when there is no alternative route. He lamented that the DILG seems to have disregarded the instructions by banning tricycles on national highways.

A lawyer by profession, the vice mayor also cited in a separate post, DILG Legal Opinion No. 25 Series of 2012, clarifying the prohibition of tricycles along national highways, noting the same exception.

“I will not presume to dictate the other SBs in our province, but more than compliance, the need of the public must prevail,” he said.

In his letter dated February 20, Bueno cited a provision in MC 2020-004, stating that: “For safety reasons, no tricycle or pedicab should operate on national highways… However, the [Sangguniang Panlalawigan] or [Sangguniang Bayan] may allow if there is no other alternative route taking into consideration public safety.”

“[I]su daydiay ti proviso a sursurutentayo isu nga kayat ko ipakaamo kanyayo a naibagan kenni apo hepe nga inggana awan pay lang ti beripikasion nga iyetnag ti DILG dayta a naududi a memorandum circular nga imbabada, mabalin pay laeng nga agdalyasat dagiti tricycle iti ili a Santa (That is the provision that we are following; that is why I am informing everyone that we already informed the chief of police that until DILG clarifies its latest memorandum, tricycles can still use the national roads in Santa),” Bueno said.

He also reminded tricycle drivers and owners to comply with the existing ordinances that mandate them to use the outermost lane and prohibits overloading.

In the later memorandum, DILG removed the provision giving the municipal council flexibility to adapt in the absence of other routes. This, according to Bueno, caused “some confusion and dilemma on both the Sangguniang Bayan and our constituency.”

In particular, he noted that on February 17, the municipal council was supposed to tackle the proposed ordinance on route rationalization in compliance with the Department of Transportation guidelines on the public utility vehicle modernization program. He said the instructions, like the earlier DILG memo, grants them authority to allow tricycles in national highways.

Bueno said their clarification also intends put forward to the national government the plight of the local commuters, drivers, and operators of tricycles.

“Dawatek ti kooperasion dagiti TODA a masapol a sumurottayo kadagiti pagaganurutan tapno saan a maikkan ti rason nga isu ti panagipagelda ti panag-operate dagiti trisikel along the national highway (I am asking for the cooperation of all the tricycle operators and drivers’ associations to abide by the rules, do not give them reason to prohibit the operation of tricycles on national highway),” he said.

Road clearing component

The order on the strict implementation of the tricycle ban on national roads is part of the road clearing operations headed by the DILG secretary.

In a press release by the DILG, Año was quoted: “Local governments must review and modify tricycle routes according to the ban and are encouraged to include in their plans the construction of local roads or overpasses where the tricycles can operate.”

Besides not allowing tricycles to make U-turn on national highways, MC 2020-036, the DILG also mandates city and municipality to create a tricycle task force, which is separate from the tricycle regulatory boards to formulate or review its tricycle route plan. The task force, together with the concerned sectors, should craft a tricycle route plan within 30 days from the issuance of the memorandum.

The DILG chief reminded officials that officials who will not comply with the directive would face possible administrative cases under Section 60 of the Local Government Code and other laws and policies. The implementation of the ban is also part of the validation and assessment of LGU compliance to the presidential directive on road clearing

“It is the responsibility of local chief executives to exact accountability and impose the corresponding sanctions against non-supportive or non-compliant local officials and employees,”he said. # nordis.net