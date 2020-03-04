< 1 MIN READ

By KIMBERLIE QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Suspected rebels killed a former barangay captain in Tinoc town in Ifugao province.

According to the initial investigation of Tinoc municipal police, unidentified killed former Barangay Captain Joseph Calabson, 47 in his house in Barangay Tukucan in Tinoc town on the afternoon of March 2.

Maya Calabson, the wife of the victim, told police officers that one of the suspects who was wearing eyeglasses shot her husband in the forehead first. She said another suspect clad in all black fired at her husband several times even when he was already lying on the ground.

Responding police officers recovered four copies of a letter from the Nona del Rosario Command, New People’s Army Ifugao accusing the victim of providing vital information to the government and “harboring” Philippine Army soldiers in his house.

Diana Domingo, sister in law of the victim, told the police that one of the suspects pointed his gun at her forehead when they met her at the doorway on their way out.

Police officers also recovered cartridges, bullets, and a leather holster.

An earlier police report said the victim was rushed to the Lutheran Hospital in Buguias town in Benguet province but did not survive the attack. The victim was laid to rest today, March 4.

Meanwhile, an indignation rally for the killing coincided with the funeral attended by residents and officials of the village.# nordis.net