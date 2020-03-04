2 MIN READ

By WALTER VILLEGAS

www.nordis.net

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan — The regional chapter of the Makabayang Koalisyon ng Mamamayan (Makabayan), said OceanaGold Philippines, Inc. (OGPI) is pitting the people of Nueva Vizcaya to fight amongst themselves on the issue of mining.

In a statement released on March 3, Makabayan-Cagayan Valley pointed out that this is evident with the way OGPI handled the Congressional Hearing last February 28, on the company’s reported human rights violations that reached the United Nations Commission on Human Rights.

“Hinati at pinaliliit ng dayuhang minahan ang interes ng mga mamamayan sa simpleng usapin ng pro-mining at anti-mining. Nangingibabaw ang interes ng dayuhang minahan sa ating mga ginto at pilak kaya’t pinagbabangga nito ang interes ng manggagawa na magkaroon ng hanap-buhay at ang interes ng mga magsasakang nagtatanim (The foreign mining divided and constricted the people’s interest between pro-mining and anti-mining. Its interest over our gold and copper is the reason why it is pitting the workers against the farmers),” said the statement.

The group stressed that farmers calling for the closure of the company and the workers who want to earn a living should not hate each other. Instead of letting personal interest take over, Makabayan called on everyone to uphold the welfare of the people of Nueva Vizcaya.

Makabayan, also called the Congressional Inquiry presided by Kalinga Rep. Allen Mangaoang as Chairperson of the Indigenous Cultural Communities and Indigenous Peoples as “makaisang-panig na kwentuhan ng kongresista at OceanaGold (one-sided talk between the congressmen and OceanaGold).”

The hearing earned condemnation from different groups for holding it inside OGPI’s compound. Besides the “lack of neutrality”, groups opposing the company’s operation chided Mangaoang for his biased towards OGPI, citing the ample time given its officials to speak and his pronouncement that the people “are in good hands with OceanaGold.”

The Alyansa ng Nagkakaisang Novo Vizcayano (ANVIK) also called out the Congressional hearing of being “unsettling”, for holding it on company grounds. According to them, the hearing is akin to “regional trial courts holding their cases inside the houses of the accused”.

The group stressed that “impartiality and objectivity” are essential in probes undertaken by the government. However, ANVIK noted that those who initiated the hearing failed to ensure a conducive environment and proceeding to attain these two.

“We urge therefore that a more impartial investigation be held on the reported human rights abuses of the foreign large-scale mining company, OceanaGold, in its operation and insisted continued operation,” ANVIK said. # nordis.net