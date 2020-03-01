The Gathering Storms towards the Final Empire’s Fall

3 MIN READ

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

www.nordis.net

Andres Bonifacio once said: “Itinuturo ng katwiran ang tayo’y umasa sa ating sarili at huwag antayin sa iba ang ating kabuhayan. Itinuturo ng katwiran ang tayo’y maglakas na maihapag ang naghaharing kasamaan sa ating bayan.

“Panahon na ngayon na dapat nating ipakilala na tayo’y may sariling pagdaramdam, may puri, may hiya at pagdadamayan. Ngayon ay panahong dapat simulan ang pagsisiwalat ng mga mahal at dakilang aral na magwawasak sa masinsing tabing na bumubulag sa ating kaisipan; panahon na ngayong dapat makilala ng mga Pilipino ang pinagbuhatan ng kanilang mga kahirapan.

“Kaya, mga kababayan, ating idilat ang bulag na kaisipan at kusang igugol sa kagalingan ang ating lakas sa tunay at lubos na pag-asa na magtagumpay sa nilalayong kaginhawahan ng bayang tinubuan.”

Before EDSA’s Peoples’ Power of 1986 (EDSA I), there was the First Quarter Storm (FQS) of 1970; before the FQS, there were mass actions led by the Kabataang Makabayan (KM) starting to condemn Ferdinand E. Marcos as a puppet of U.S. Imperialism. All these stirred, percolated, boiled, and erupted towards the ousting of dictator Marcos after 22 years of his tyrannical rule.

The KM started a movement dubbed as the second propaganda movement of the Illustrados during the Spanish regime in the Philippines. Before the propaganda movement, there were a series of armed rebellions against the Spanish tyrants such as the Dagohoy, Diego Silang, Tamblot, and other revolts. After decades, these revolts were nationalized into the KKK which fought towards the final vanquishing of Spanish rule in the Philippines.

Unfortunately, through vacillations in the leadership of the Filipino revolutionaries the US imperialists were able to deny the Filipinos complete victory. The US was able to gain and subjugate the Filipinos through the Treaty of Paris where the imperialists bought the Philippines from Spain for twenty million dollars.

After planting the concept that the US is the benevolent benefactor of the little brown brothers through the control of the educational system and acculturalization, the establishment of the Armed Forces of the Philippines as the replica of the Guardia Civil during the Spanish times, having lackeys in the government dominated by landlords, and having onerous political and economic treaties, the US was able to turn Filipinos thinking like Americans.

It took three centuries before Filipinos realized that the King of Spain is not their sovereign, that the Spaniards were oppressors, before they fought for freedom. From the time of the likes of Macario Sakay who continued the revolt against the American occupiers after Spain, there had been sporadic anti-imperialist outbursts, isolated they might have been.

Until the second propaganda movement led by the KM which came to fore merely six decades after the US occupied the Philippines.

The shout is down with imperialism which controls our economy through the landlords as their cohorts who control the government. This relationship between them is the root cause of our underdevelopment, unemployment, poverty, and all maladies that befall the Philippines.

Currently, we are more or less 130 years from the first propaganda movement against an oppressive rule. To stop now is to accept tyranny. To continue is the only destiny.

Fast forward to the current situation finds President Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte juggling himself between the US imperialists and China social imperialists (revisionists from the path of socialism). If history will bear his destiny as a dictator, he will not last longer than Muammar Gaddafi whose turbulent iron rule lasted for 42 years; Adolf Hitler who took his own life; Benito Mussolini, like Marcos, ruled for 20 years; Idi Amin whose erratic behavior included eating human flesh; Nicolae Ceausescu who squandered loans like how Duterte is squandering loans from China and the US; and other dictators like Marcos himself.

If we go by historical contexts, things should happen in due time.

For sure Digong will go to his destiny. That is if the Filipino people will persist in pushing for his destiny. With the growing poverty in the Philippines due to rice tariffication and the like, the Filipino will have no recourse but to do so.

And lest we forget, Albert Einstein once said: “The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything.”

Also, in terms of historical contexts, imperial countries like Rome, Persia, Spain, and others also thought that they will rule their territories forever.

Ika nga, “nothing is forever.”