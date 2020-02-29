5 MIN READ

By SHERWIN DE VERA

KASIBU, Nueva Vizcaya — The Diocese of Bayombong in Nueva Vizcaya reiterated its support for the closure of Australian mining giant, Oceana Gold Philippines, Inc. (OGPI), on February 28, during the House of Representative inquiry on the reported rights violations committed by the company against the people of Didipio village in this town.

The Committee on Indigenous Cultural Communities and Indigenous Peoples, led by Kalinga solon Allen Mangaoang, initiated the investigation held at the gymnasium inside the compound of OGPI in Didipio.

Fr. Vicente Tiam, head of the Ecology Desk of the Diocese of Bayombong, made the manifestation on behalf of the diocese during the inquiry. According to him, the diocese remains firm with its call to close the mine. He stressed that stakeholders should look at the issues surrounding mining operations in the context of climate change.

“This is clear in the Pope’s ecclesiastical letter about the environment and taking care of our common home,” he said in mixed Filipino and English. The priest pointed out that mining operations result in pollution of the environment and cutting of trees that aggravates climate change. He noted that both the pro-mining and those opposing OGPI have the responsibility to ensure a safe environment and equitable access to resources.

The inquiry stemmed from the United Nations Report on the Human Rights Situation in the Philippines, which Iceland included in the resolution calling for the investigation of rights abuses in the country. Cited in the report are documented violations of OGPI in the 2011 Philippine Commission on Human Rights Report, and civil society submissions to the UN in 2014 and 2017.

Members of the House who attended the hearing were Reps. Junie Cua (Quirino), Maximo Dalog, (Mountain Province), Solomon Chungalao (Ifugao), and Ferdinand Gaite (Bayan Muna).

Before the hearing, Tiam visited the barricade set-up by the residents to prevent the entry of supply and equipment for OGPI.

“The environment is very fragile, so we should not allow its continuing destruction, and that is the reason why we are here,” he said.

Tiam also reminded them that the issue is not just the concern of current residents but also of future generations.

Questionable venue

Tiam also expressed dismay over the committee’s choice of place for the inquiry and the over-all proceeding.

“The explanation of Rep. Chungalao about OGPI being the ‘ground zero’ is unacceptable. Ground zero should be in the community, with the people affected. That is the reason why many did not attend the activity,” he said.

Didipio’s village chief, Erenio Bobola, expressed the same concern in a letter submitted to the House committee.

“We are questioning why the public hearing venue is within the private company. We are suggesting that if you want to get more opinions about the issues from LGU and the people in the community, it is better to set another date to conduct a public hearing on neutral ground,” the letter said.

He said the committee should have opted public places and facilities available in their village or municipality for the hearing.

At the start of the proceeding, Gaite also manifested concern about the venue. He said the inquiry site created a perception of the “lack of neutrality” that discouraged some stakeholders from attending the proceeding.

Noticeably, Nueva Vizcaya Governor Carlos Padilla, Rep. Luisa Lloren Cuaresma and Kasibu Mayor Romeo Tayaban skipped the hearing.

The party-list solon also cited the rules of the committee on the conduct of hearings in his manifestation.

Chungalao acknowledged the manifestation made by the Bayan Muna representative is correct. He also explained that everybody is free to come to the inquiry. According to him, the committee could have opted to hold the hearing at the public school in the village; however, OGPI’s compound was better.

“But for convenience sake, this (OGPI compound) is a better place because it can accommodate everybody. There is no prohibition that they come here,” he said.

Rule III Section of the committee states that “the Committee and sub-committee meetings, conferences or hearings shall be held in the House building or, whenever necessary, in any government office or facility. They may, however, held in any other place when authorized by the Speaker.”

Hearing just formality

In a post-inquiry interview, Tiam said the hearing was just a “formality” to say that the committee looked into the concerns raised in the United Nations Commission on Human Rights report.

He took note that despite Mangaoang’s earlier reminder that the committee will only tackle the reported rights violations committed by OGPI, he allowed OGPI General Manager David Way to present the company’s operations, economic contributions, and rehabilitation plan. According to him, the subject matter is not relevant, and contrary to the solon’s earlier statement that the committee will not entertain things outside the UN report.

“What they did was for the benefit of the company. Mangaoang even admitted that he favors how Oceana operates the mine,” he said.

In his observation, the statement of the solons regarding the issue is all the same except for Gaite.

“It was like, they (representatives) were there to play with people’s opinion, but I hope that I’m wrong,” he added.

In his closing remarks, Mangaoang said he is “for responsible mining.” He disclosed that he is a geologist by profession, and worked with and visited many mines in the country.

“I would like everybody to know that you are in good hands with OceanaGold. I have gone all around the mine this morning, and I am so happy to note that there is a mining company in the Philippines that is adhering to the standards of responsible mining,” he added.

The FTAA of OGPI lapsed on June 20, followed by the June 25 cease and desist order from the provincial government. However, the company continued its operation, forcing the residents to set-up a barricade on July 1, with support from local officials. OGPI suspended its extraction operation last July 2019 for the depletion of its mining supplies. # nordis.net