2 MIN READ

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Peasant group, Danggayan ti Mannalon ti Isabela (Dagami), condemned the disinformation campaign against Sentro ng Tunay na Repormang Agraryo (Sentra) staff Cita Managuelod.

According to the group, the 95th Infantry Battalion of the 5th Infantry Division tagged her as the recruiter of the New People’s Army (NPA) members captured by soldiers last February 16 in Rang-ayan, Ilagan City.

“Gasgas nang pamamaraan ito ng 5th ID sa kampanya ng papatinding harassment, bilipikasyon at maling pag-aakusa sa mga lider at kasapian ng mga legal, progresibo at makabayang mga organisasyon (This is a worn-out tactic of the 5th ID in its intensified campaign to harass, vilify and to wrongfully accuse leaders and members of the legal, progressive and nationalist organization),” Dagami said in a statement.

They asserted the statements the alleged rebels signed implicating Managuelod were ‘scripted’ and came from the military. The group said the detainees made their manifestations “under duress,” pointing out the military’s effort to prevent their families and lawyer from seeing and consulting them.

This incident is the latest red-tagging incident against Managuelod, which started on September 28. Her name, according to Dagami, was included on the Facebook posts, posters, and text messages accusing leaders of progressive organizations as NPA recruiters.

“Dulot ng ganitong kampanya ng red tagging ng 5th ID, lalong nalalagay sa panganib ang buhay at namemeligro ang kaligtasan nila Managuelod (This kind of red-tagging campaign of the 5th ID puts the Managuelod in danger),” the statement said.

The peasant organization noted that disinformation on Managuelod intensified when soldiers from the 5th ID started their community support program (CSP). The military and barangay officials accused her of being a member of the NPA during a meeting in Sta. Isabel Sur in Ilagan City. They also alleged that she, along with Dagami leaders, pocketed donations from tobacco farmers.

Dagami said the vilification went on to other barangays of Ilagan City and San Mariano in Isabela, and Abulog town in Cagayan. Barangays where government soldiers are undertaking CSP also included Managuelod in their persona non grata resolutions against the NPA.

“Sa deklarasyong persona non grata sa mga lider at kasapi ng ligal at progresibong organisasyon, nais palitawin ng 5th ID ng rehimeng Duterte na dahil pinapirma nila ito sa mga LGU na binoto ng mamamayan ay hindi tanggap ng mamamayan sa lugar ang mga progresibong organisasyong ito (By including leaders and members of legal and progressive organizations in the persona non grata declaration, the 5th ID of the Duterte regime wants to make it appear that residents do not want progressive organizations),” the statement said.

According to them, officials and state armed forces utilize the resolutions to suppress people’s organizations. The purpose is to discourage and prevent them from supporting progressive organizations. They stressed the declarations that included the names of their leaders and organization, lacked due process, and without basis, which violates their rights.

Instead of blaming progressive organizations for those who join the NPA, Dagami said the government should instead focus its resources and time on addressing the root cause of the armed conflict.

The group also called on its members and the people to strengthen their resolve to fight and stop red-tagging and other attacks against progressive organizations and individuals. # nordis.net