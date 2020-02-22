3 MIN READ

By KHIM ABALOS

BAGUIO CITY – The University of the Philippines Baguio (UPB) Main Library, in partnership with the Committee on the Culture and Arts (CCA) and Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) presented the second edition of the “CCP Encyclopedia of Philippine Art” during its regional launching at the UPB Library.

“Mahalaga na ang ating sining at kultura ay maibahagi sa lahat ng sektor, sa lahat ng mamamayan ng ating bansa. Kung ito ay nakatago lamang sa mga aklatan ay hindi magiging makabuluhan ang gawain ng ating mga manunulat,” CCA Chairperson, Prof. Priscilla Macansantos, said in her opening speech.

During the launching on February 21, Professors Junley Lazaga, Analyn Salvador-Amores, Jason Telles, and Jimmy Fong shared their experience and insights as contributors to the encyclopedia on the importance of art and culture in the local community.

According to Fong, the community must be proud of the inclusion of indigenous knowledge in the new edition of the encyclopedia.

“Ang pagsali ng katutubong kaalaman sa bagong edisyon na noong una ay nasa laylayan lamang ng karunungang pambansa ang isa sa mga ipinagdiriwang ko ngayon,” Fong expressed.

CCP VP Artistic Director Chris Millado said through an audio-visual presentation from the CCP that various volumes of the encyclopedia highlighted the contribution of Cordilleran art to the arts and culture of the Philippines as a whole.

“Malakas din at mabigat ang presensya ng sining at kultura ng katutubong Kordilyera na mahahanap sa iba’t ibang volumes ng Encyclopedia of Philippine Art lalo na sa volume on the peoples of the Philippines. Makikita rito ang naging ambag ng iba’t ibang uri ng sining, forms, and types na galing sa Kordilyera,” Millado stated.

He also added that the CCP is expecting that the encyclopedia, as a living document of the Philippine art and culture, will be a part of the academic life of the UP Baguio community.

On the other hand, an art exhibit titled “Kaledjo Shiyay 2” from the Ibaloy language meaning “come here” that features artworks by the alumni and current students of Certificate in Fine arts and Bachelor of Fine Arts in the university also had its formal opening.

The exhibit at the Darnay Demetillo Art Space with the theme “Filipino Culture as Depicted in Contemporary Art Forms” was spearheaded by Fine Arts faculty, Prof. Liza Ilagan, and Ms. Ides Macapanpan, and alumnus, Mr. Ronald Dulay.

“Sinisikap natin na i-develop ang mga bata na maging kritikal at lumikha ng mga konsepto na lagi’t laging idinudugtong sa ating kultura, partikular sa Norte habang nakatahi pa rin sa kultura ng mamamayang Pilipino,” Macapanpan said.

She also emphasized that the Fine Arts program in UP Baguio recognizes the importance of art in the Filipino culture as an avenue that presents the current situation of the society.

“May pagkilala ang program na ang sining ay mahalagang bahagi ng ating kultura. Napakalaki ng papel ng sining para magmulat at ilahad ang tunay na kalagayan ng lipunan at mapakilos ang mamamayan para labanan ang lahat ng klase ng pagsasamantala,” Macapanpan added.

The exhibit that was first mounted as part of the International Conference on Southeast Asian Crafts and Folk Art last November 2019 will run until March 31, 2020, at the art space of the university. Different artworks installed in various areas of the campus, such as the College of Social Sciences Courtyard and Oblation Grounds was also introduced. The regional launching of “CCP Encyclopedia of Philippine Art” was attended by individuals from UPB, University of Baguio, University of the Cordilleras, Easter College, Baguio City Library, and Benguet Provincial Library, while students, alumni, and faculty of UPB attended the formal opening of “Kaledjo Shiyay 2.” # nordis.net