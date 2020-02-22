IP rights advocate slated for the International Conference on Cordillera Studies

The third International Conference on Cordillera Studies (ICCS3) is organized and hosted by the University of the Philippines Baguio through its Cordillera Studies Center. Topics to be discussed relate to the general theme of “Indigenous Peoples and Sustainable Development Goals.” The conference aims to examine how Indigenous Peoples figure in Sustainable Development Goals. It thus aims to provide a venue for participants to present and discuss experiences, opportunities, and challenges in concerning the international framework of development adopted by United Nations member states in 2015.

2 MIN READ

By JUNLEY LAZAGA / UPB Public Affairs

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Internationally renowned indigenous peoples’ rights, women’s rights and environmental rights advocate, Dr. Priscilla Settee, is among the plenary speakers at the third International Conference on Cordillera Studies to be held on 8-10 July 2020 in Baguio City, Philippines.

Dr. Settee is the Director of the Indigenous Peoples’ Program at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. She obtained her Doctor of Philosophy in an Interdisciplinary Program specializing in Education and Agriculture from the University of Saskatchewan. She also holds B.A. Sociology, Bachelor of Education, and a Master of Education in Curriculum Studies.

Storytelling is apparent in Dr. Settee’s writing which for her reads “like a story and personal account of some forty years in the field of education.” According to her, “story or story telling is a foundational methodology and a traditional means of educating youth.” She co-edited the book Expressions in Canadian Native Studies, published by the University Extension Press in 2000. Published by Coteau Publishing in 2011, the book, Akemeyimow, A Book of Women’s Stories, which she edited documents stories of women who struggled against negative forces to create a world of peace, harmony, and justice for their communities.

She relates in one of her published papers her extensive experience working with Indigenous students since the mid-1970s as a university instructor and other roles in academic set-ups in several institutions internationally. Among the courses she has taught are Native Politics; Indigenous Peoples and Nations States; and Indigenous Women; Indigenous Food Sovereignty; Knowledge, Biodiversity and Community Rights; Aboriginal Peoples, Sciences and the Environment; and Globalization and Indigenous Language Loss.

A Professor of Indigenous Studies, Dr. Settee has received the University of Saskatchewan Provost Teaching Award for Excellence in Indigenous Education (2012) from the by University of Saskatchewan, and the Queen Elizabeth Jubilee Award for contribution to Canada (2012) from the Governor General of Canada. She is also a member of Cumberland House Cree Nation, a board member of the Canadian Centre for policy Alternatives, and was a presenter at the UN Permanent Forum on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples working with the Expert Group Meeting on Indigenous Languages (2008).

The third International Conference on Cordillera Studies (ICCS3) is organized and hosted by the University of the Philippines Baguio through its Cordillera Studies Center. Topics to be discussed relate to the general theme of “Indigenous Peoples and Sustainable Development Goals.” The conference aims to examine how Indigenous Peoples figure in Sustainable Development Goals. It thus aims to provide a venue for participants to present and discuss experiences, opportunities, and challenges in concerning the international framework of development adopted by United Nations member states in 2015. The submission of abstracts for paper presentations and panels for ICCS3 is extended until 25 February 2020. For more information, please contact the Cordillera Studies Center at csc.upbaguio@up.edu.ph or at iccs3.upbaguio@up.edu.ph . # nordis.net